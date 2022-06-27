Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield likes to solve problems.
Now, she’s asking the voters for four more years in office to solve more of them throughout the county.
She is one of two incumbents and eight candidates total running for three open seats. She’s in the final year of her first term, which she won in 2018, four years after finishing a 12-year-run on the Cody School Board.
Overfield, the current commissioners’ board chair, said one ongoing issue she wants to see through to the finish is the county’s new land use plan.
“I’m still learning,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of things that we cover that take a lot of time to understand. And the biggest thing is, probably at this point, the land use plan. I feel like I’ve been working through land use planning and approving subdivisions for the last three years and special use permits, and we really do need to update the regulations, make them more clear and concise and up to date.
“I’d like to be part of that process.”
She also wants to continue her work to accomplish another one of her major goals: providing and maintaining open spaces, as well as access to public lands.
“We need to keep our river accesses,” Overfield said. “We need to hopefully have some open space. And within all the developments, lot sizes can make a huge difference in what things look like. So, we need to pay attention to the lot size.”
She is also working on a program with BLM to find more accesses on the South Fork for people who want to float the river and provide more put-ins and take-outs.
“We’re working on those and have been for years,” she said.
Overfield is also focused on finding a way for the Powell Library to get the upgrades it needs now that the Cody Library is well established in its new location, thanks in part to support from the other libraries.
“Powell was kind of promised that the Powell Library would be next on the list if they helped support to get the Cody Library built,” she said.
Commissioners sit on many other boards as liaisons, and Overfield sits on the library board among others. She said she has helped work on bringing in a consultant to design a schematic to determine what can be done with the Powell Library building.
“So we’re looking and hoping we can get around to getting something done with that,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s a cap tax issue, a fundraising issue. I’m not sure how they’re going to go about it, but I certainly believe it’s needed and this place is growing so it’s important.”
Growth, especially the last two years, in the county has been a major concern of Overfields. It’s also led to some issues that she said have made for tough days in the county commission room.
“There’s days it’s not fun at all,” she said. “I think because I like to help people and solve problems, I do it.”
Her goal, Overfield said, is to manage the growth and try to ensure the area doesn’t change too much.
“If we can keep our county the way we all like it, that’s I think the best we can hope for,” she said. “I don’t like to see the changes any more than anybody else does. But hopefully we can keep that negative effect down.”
Overfield is also working to listen to people concerned with some of the major issues in the county that have come from growth, including the spike in property taxes.
Fellow commissioner Lee Livingston suggested the county could consider taking 11 instead of its max of 12 mills, which would mean roughly $880,000 less in property tax revenue for the county.
However, Overfield and the other commissioners also have to budget for higher fuel costs for all departments as gas and diesel prices soar.
“Whether we can do that and still keep up with the fuel costs that we have with sheriff’s department and Road and Bridge and the things that we have going on,” she said.
It’s yet another problem Overfield said she needs another term to help solve.
