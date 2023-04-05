County sells scrap metal
Wyoming Steel Services has been tentatively awarded the contract for Park County’s scrap metal.
The Cody-based company will pay $161.50 per ton of scrap metal, said county engineer Brian Edwards, and will collect metal from the Clark, Powell and Cody landfills.
Scrap metal accumulates over time at the landfills, and every few years the county needs to sell it, he said. During the last sale two years ago, he said, Wyoming Steel Services purchased the metal and paid the county roughly $220,000 for 1,600 tons of scraps.
Edwards said he was unsure of the exact amount of metal being sold this year, but estimated that it was “comparable” to the previous sale.
Wyoming Steel Services was one of two companies that submitted bids for the scrap metal, with the other being Western Metals Recycling of Utah.
The county commissioners unanimously approved the agreement — and made it contingent on review and approval of the final contract — during their Feb. 4 meeting.
Commish awards $3K in scholarships
The Park County commissioners have selected their three scholarship winners for 2023.
Remy Broussard of Cody, Lyla Neves of Powell and Jaycee Ervin of Meeteetse will each receive the $1,000 scholarship provided through the county. Gabriella Paterson of Powell was selected as an alternate in case one of the other recipients could not accept the scholarship.
The county received a total of 12 applications this year, Commissioner Dossie Overfield said — seven from Cody, four from Powell and one from Meeteetse.
The County Commissioners’ Scholarship is a fee-remission scholarship in the amount of $500 per semester for one academic year at the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college.
Scholarships are awarded based on a student’s extracurricular activity, scholastic ability and college testing score.
The county also annually renews one scholarship from the previous year, Overfield said. The county will send notice of the impending renewal to last year’s scholarship recipients — Allison Edwards of Cody, Jayden Asher of Powell and Mickle Ogden of Meeteetse — and make a decision on who will receive the funding during their April 18 meeting.
County considers ARPA allocation to National Association of Counties
The Park County commissioners have tentatively allocated $120,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the National Association of Counties.
NACO was instrumental in helping the county secure its most recent allocation of $12 million in ARPA dollars, commission chair Dossie Overfield said, and the organization asked the county to allocate 1% of the funding back to the organization in return.
At this time, the county has little information on how NACO plans to use the funding, she said, and the commissioners expect to learn more details about the organization’s plans at a conference next month. Afterward, the commissioners will officially decide whether or not to allocate the funds to NACO.
Commish explores legality of liquor at library
The Park County Commissioners have tentatively allowed the Park County Library to serve alcohol at an event later this summer.
Since the Park County Library is a county-owned public building, the commissioners have final say on whether alcohol can be served there. Park County Library Director Karen Horner said, while making the request, that the library has served alcohol at past events.
However, commissioner Lee Livingston said he couldn’t remember the county approving alcohol at any library events during his decade-long tenure on the commission, which gave him pause with this request.
“I would question whether we’re allowed to do it, because I don’t remember ever approving anything like this,” he said. “I would just like to know from our county attorney whether we’re allowed to let this happen in a public building. I’m not saying we can’t, but before I move forward with approval, I would like to at least talk to him about it.”
The commission voted to tentatively approve alcohol at the event, pending review of the legality of the request by Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric.
The event in question is a fundraiser for the library foundation called “A Night at the Library,” Horner said. It is intended to be a fun gathering for those 21 and over, filled with appetizers, drinks and live music, she said. A mobile bartending service will provide the alcoholic beverages.
The event is currently scheduled for Aug. 19, Horner said.
(Compiled by Stephen Dow)
