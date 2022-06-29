A Cody man is facing up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines after being accused by the Cody Police Department of wielding a T-post and going on a spree breaking windows and windshields throughout town.
Tron Dogger Adams, 23, was booked into the Park County Detention Center on June 8 and remains in custody on a $7,500 cash or surety bond.
He has been charged with felony property destruction and defacement resulting in more than $1,000 in damages. In an affidavit, police said between June 4 and June 6 he went on a spree of destruction. During the time period, Sgt. Beau Egger said in court documents that officers responded to a window destroyed on 29th Street, vehicle windshields destroyed on Newton, Sheridan and Blackburn avenues, a church display case destroyed on 29th and business windows destroyed on Blackburn Avenue.
A man matching a description of Adams given at the Silver Dollar Bar was seen on a security video at Eagle Recovery on Blackburn walking with a T-post.
Officers also, according to the affidavit, saw a picture of Adams skateboarding that matched the description, although he had on different clothes. He was, however, wearing a cross-body bag/purse/fanny pack like the one seen in the Eagle Recovery video.
After police posted the video on social media, an anonymous tipster told Park County Sheriff Scott Steward that the man in the video was Adams, because the tipster had seen Adams recently at the Silver Dollar Bar.
Police then went to the bar and talked to customers and staff who said they remembered seeing a man wearing a shirt with stripes of yellow, yellow Crocs and the pack slung across, as in the security footage.
Sgt. Josh Van Auken in the affidavit said further investigation revealed Adams had recently been arrested on a warrant and then released. He listed his address as on A Street, two blocks from where much of the damage occurred.
Police also recovered a T-post discarded on Blackburn like the one seen on the video.
According to the affidavit, on June 3 Adams called the law enforcement center from a downtown restaurant where he worked wanting to speak to officers. When officers arrived and showed him pictures from security cameras, they reported he would neither confirm nor deny it was him.
Officers said Adams confirmed he was at the Silver Dollar Bar the night of June 3.
“Adams told me he had been drinking alcohol prior to coming to the Silver Dollar Bar, but couldn’t remember where and couldn’t remember anything after he left the Silver Dollar Bar,” Egger wrote. “However, Adams did tell us when he woke up the next morning he had a large bump on his head, although he could not tell us where he stayed at or woke up at.”
