Cheyenne – Today Chief Justice Kate Fox announced the opening of Wyoming’s Chancery Court. A specialized court of limited jurisdiction, the Chancery Court will resolve business and trust cases on an accelerated schedule using active case management practices, expedited discovery and bench trials.
From day one, the Chancery Court will pioneer electronic filing. Lessons learned from implementing electronic filing in Chancery Court should prove helpful when electronic filing is rolled out to district courts statewide.
Three Wyoming district court judges experienced in business litigation—Judges John Fenn, Richard Lavery, and Steven Sharpe—will handle Chancery Court cases until a full-time Chancery Court judge is appointed in 2023. Once appointed, the full-time judge will operate out of a new courtroom located in the Thyra Thomson State Office Building.
Wyoming now joins the roughly half of states with business courts. These courts benefit state economies by providing cost-and time-effective forums for resolving complex commercial disputes.
Coupled with Wyoming’s innovative legal framework for digital assets and blockchain technologies, the Chancery Court should attract blockchain businesses and cryptocurrency companies to the state.
