The West Park Hospital District is finishing some of its biggest moves to save money, although the future could still bring more budget issues.
Hospitalists transition
A plan to save the West Park Hospital District half a million dollars has gone through with only minor glitches, said hospital CEO Doug McMillan.
The plan, which switches the in-hospital doctors, known as hospitalists, from the employ of the hospital to contract workers with Sound Physician Group, has been in effect for about a month now.
McMillan said there were some minor technical problems in the first week or so of the transition, but he is not aware of any no complaints from patients or staff.
Under Sound, hospitalists no longer work in the hospital on the night shift, providing care through video chat in the evenings while being ready to come in for critical care if needed.
The five hospitalists on staff at Cody Regional Health were retained by Sound, something that pleased McMillan.
“We never brought in new people,” he said. “We changed the model but have the same physicians.”
Cost-cutting measures to end
Cost-saving measures started at the end of April in an effort to save CRH $1.4 million over the course of about two months. McMillan said the hospital hit that target and the measures were to have ended Sunday.
The measures included cutting salaries for hospital leaders and doctors in addition to furloughing staff. McMillan himself took a 25% pay cut, the largest of any employee.
The savings did not make up for the financial losses of March and April, which totaled nearly $5 million.
“I think it was close to 60 people we furloughed,” McMillan said.
The majority of those people have already come back to work.
Bleak budget for 2021
In a meeting on June 24, the West Park Hospital Board voted unanimously to approve a more austere budget than in years past.
CFO Tim Howard called the 2021 budget somewhat optimistic compared to what it could have been, as the budget will grow each quarter. But a 13% reduction from last year will have some downstream effects.
McMillan said the hospital will have to cut anywhere from 16 to 32 full-time equivalent positions, but that doesn’t mean anyone was on the chopping block.
Some of the positions would be cut by attrition as workers leave the employment of the hospital, while others would see their hours cut but would maintain benefits.
The budget will slowly grow, returning back to pre-COVID levels by the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, but price increases aren’t the way the hospital will be making that money back.
McMillan said there was “no way” the hospital could raise its rates in light of the state of the economy and the impact that would have on residents.
The current budget assumes a continued reopening of the economy and the state. However, another shutdown could throw the entire budget in chaos.
Even with the expected reduction, McMillan noted that the hospital would still show a $2.7 million loss without the $7.3 million in funding from the CARES Act the hospital received and rolled part of into the new fiscal year.
“Without the stimulus,” McMillan said, “we were in a position to be cutting a lot more.”
