Cody state House Rep. Sandy Newsome has drawn two challengers for District 24, one of whom held the seat prior to her term.
North Fork resident and former Hot Springs County clerk Nina Webber filed Sunday for the position.
Monday, former representative Scott Court added his hat to the ring. He served in the House for a two-year term ending in 2018 but declined to run again, citing personal reasons.
Newsome ran against Court in 2016 as an independent, but lost. She ran two years later as a Republican and defeated two other challengers in the primary before coasting to the general election victory.
Both Court and Webber have touted conservative values – Court was rated one of the Legislature’s most consistently conservative votes during his term and Webber stressed her objection to raising taxes and legislators elected as Republicans who don’t vote conservatively.
Conservative Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) also has a challenger in fellow Powell resident Chris Good.
Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis), whose district covers Meeteetse, has drawn Democratic opposition for HD 28 in Levi Shinkle of Thermopolis.
As of Wednesday morning, Republican Rachel Rodriguez-Williams of Cody remained unopposed in her bid for House District 50.
The district’s current representative, David Northrup, is in a four-person race for retiring Sen. Hank Coe’s seat, along with Cody School Board trustee Stefanie Bell, former county commissioner Tim French and city and county planning and zoning member Richard Jones, who two years ago ran against Newsome in the House race.
City races
With Friday’s deadline approaching, only two people had filed at City Hall mid-week for a nonpartisan spot on the Park County primary election ballot.
Both incumbents were unopposed as of Wednesday morning, according to Cindy Baker, city clerk.
Matt Hall is seeking another four years as mayor. The mayor is elected at large by Cody residents.
Jerry Fritz, council vice president, has filed as a Ward 2 candidate. Elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016, he is looking to serve a fourth term.
There were no candidates for wards 1 and 3 council seats as of Wednesday morning.
Incumbents are council president Landon Greer, Ward 1, and Glenn Nielson, Ward 3.
Greer has said he does not intend to run again.
When asked at the start of the two-week filing period, Nielson said he was undecided about pursuing a second term, though leaning toward not filing.
Council reps are elected by registered voters living within their wards.
To obtain a nomination form, call (307) 527-7511.
(Rhonda Schulte and Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
