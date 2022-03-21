Park County Public Health is not immune to the problems of finding enough staff.
There is a nurse position still open in the department and the Public Health Response Coordinator will be vacant soon as well, as Kimball Croft is retiring on April 1. Park County Public Health Nurse Bill Crampton said his department struggles to offer salaries that are competitive with the private sector. Making hiring even more difficult, his department prefers not to hire recent college graduates, as they like candidates to have some experience in the field. Crampton said he will look to give his current staff raises this year, but is not sure whether he will support this with grant money or county funds.
“The volume of calls alone has been triple what we would see in a normal business day,” Crampton said of his staff’s workload since the pandemic began. “It was very overwhelming for a new person to have to do that.”
Crampton said he has a solid batch of candidates to replace Croft and will be conducting interviews for the position this month in front of an interview panel. The salary range for this job is $19-$26 per hour and is completely grant-funded.
Federal grants
Crampton will be applying for two Covid grants through the Wyoming Department of Health for a total of $535,000 to help with continued response to the pandemic.
The bigger of these two grants is for $385,000, and will support COVID outreach activities through June 2024. He will also apply for a $150,000 grant for contact tracing, delivering vaccines and surveillance that must be used in the same timeline as the other grant.
The outreach activities will “promote people using the vaccine,” Crampton said, and can be used toward Public Health personnel, campaign and advertising, and travel costs for vaccine events.
Crampton expressed frustration with the timing of these grants, wishing they were available “at least a year ago or longer,” he said.
“It would have made all of our lives a little easier,” Crampton said. “Where was that two years ago when we really needed it?”
If approved, these grants would amount to nearly twice the grant money Park County Public Health has received during the pandemic for these efforts. Crampton said Public Health has received around $300,000 since 2020 and used around $85,000 of it.
The department also received $100,000 for the public health emergency response coordinator position, which can be used until June 2024.
“It will not be filled (spent) unless it’s necessary,” Crampton said.
All unspent funds are given back to the Wyoming Department of Health.
