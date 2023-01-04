Over 5,000 Park County voters could have their registrations canceled if they don’t respond to the Park County Elections Office by the end of January.

Dewey Vanderhoff
- and here you thought all the Stürm and Drang about rigged elections and voter fraud happened in faraway states like Georgia or Pennsylvania. But you'd be wrong. The Trump Election Denier throng and to a lesser extent the Republican freedon caucus cabal was responsible for this Wyoming legislation , which was written to purposely disinfranchise voters , outright. It is also intended to reverse rig an election in favor of conservatives .Think of it as partisan gerrymandering with a personal targeted touch. It's still vote rigging. Laws to cull voter rolls happened nationwide at state and county levels, but here in Wyoming there should have been zero want or need for any of it. It's a solution in search of imaginary voting problems. And now you can see some of the problems it creates.

Just know that there is a rabble of ultra-rightwing Republicans right here in Park County who are fully behind this subterfuge. You know who you are.

So do we...

