The Cody City Council authorized Mayor Matt Hall and council president Diane Ballard to sign an agreement between the City of Cody and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund for a Cody mural project grant.
The Cody Public Art Committee submitted a grant application on behalf of the City of Cody for $22,440 but was awarded $17,640 from the WCTF for the mural project, amounting to roughly a third of the total cost.
The grant will run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The art committee is currently working on a project timeline to ensure the project is complete and the funding is received during the grant period, according to city council agenda minutes.
Leslie Brumage, the city’s financial officer, reported at the July 6 city council meeting that the full cost of the mural project would be $51,780.
According to agenda minutes, the Cody Art Committee has identified, in addition to the grant, private donations, corporate and foundation grants, government grants and business sponsors to fund this amount.
“The Cody public art group decided to focus on murals now,” Ballard said at the meeting. “We are in communication with three potential locations.”
The council also heard from staff members, including police chief Chuck Baker, who updated the council on the traffic control and police presence at Xtreme Bulls, the Cody Stampede Rodeos and parades.
“For those four events, the total hours were 159 man hours for the police department and 85 hours for vehicles,” Baker said.
“I was told earlier that we had a lot of good comments from the rodeo about the police presence and how well our officers worked with those groups,” Hall added.
Council member Heidi Rasmussen commented on how much effort city staff had to put into those events.
“I don’t think the public understands what an undertaking those events are, from police working around the clock to streets getting cleaned at 5:00 a.m. to making sure parks don’t run out of toilet paper and paper towels in the bathrooms,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a massive undertaking that couldn’t be done without the dedication of city staff, so we really appreciate all that they’ve done.”
The council also approved the final plat of the Dansie Minor subdivision, which is a 3-lot subdivision located at 140 Robertson St.
“Everything is in order,” city planner Todd Stowell said.
The city council will meet again on Tuesday, July 12, at 5:30 p.m. for a work session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.