JACKSON (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon has signed the sole bill to emerge from the Wyoming Legislature’s special session intended to fight the Biden administration’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The governor put pen to paper as he engages in a number of lawsuits against various aspects of the federal mandate: one against requirements on federal contractors and contracted employees, one against requiring vaccines in private businesses with more than 100 employees, and one against an edict that would generally require health care workers to get inoculated.
Gordon’s office was quick to highlight the legal challenges his administration is already pursuing in a Friday press release, and he was critical of the cost of the special session: $233,000.
“This bill confirms the Legislature’s support for the executive branch’s previously-expressed determination to fight federal overreach in the courts,” Gordon said in the press release. “I thank the Legislature for recognizing their distinct constitutional responsibility as appropriators in forwarding resources to support this endeavor.”
House Bill 1002, which Gordon signed, appropriates $4 million for legal challenges to federal vaccine mandates and includes a strongly worded resolution citing the legal rights of Wyoming to defy the mandate.
