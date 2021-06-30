Park County has unveiled a new website that county staff hopes will give a facelift to the way they present their services.
“The old website worked, it just kind of lagged behind,” said Michael Conners, chief information officer for Park County.
The new site doesn’t provide many new services but is intended to offer a more user-friendly layout that also allows staff from individual departments to make updates as they see fit.
“It gives each department the ability to do their own pages,” Conners said. “Not everybody wants to. A couple really wanted to edit on the fly like planning and zoning and the engineer’s office.”
The former website did not allow such flexibility and required extensive coordination between the requesting party and the county’s IT staff to facilitate. Conners said the new site will require substantially less day-to-day maintenance, saving the county money over the long run.
He said making changes to the site in some instances can be as simple as creating a Microsoft Word document, with user-friendly features like drawable text boxes rather than cumbersome coding requirements.
One of the most notable additions for the public is a question-submission form that allows people to choose between sending their message to any of the county’s departments or posing a general question that’s useful for people who may not know what department they need to go to for their needs.
With a turquoise-colored template, the home page greets visitors with a slideshow of scenic photos taken in the area, taking up more than half of the screen at any given time. A frequently-asked-questions section also exists on the home page.
The home page now features a link to the county commissioners’ live broadcasts, a section of the website that was previously hard to find. There is also an online-services section of the website linking to map portals and self-service sections through different departments.
Although she admitted her department is fairly low maintenance when it comes to its web needs, treasurer Barb Poley gave the site a positive review.
“I like all the pictures,” she said.
Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill would not comment when asked about the site.
“They kind of had a rough jump,” Conners said of the planning and zoning department’s transition to the new site.
Conners said the website had been in the works for a few months, but staff chose to speed up its release due to the former site’s experiencing multiple crashes and update issues because of its GoDaddy web hosting servers.
“It got to the point where the old site was down more than it was up,” he said. “For a couple weeks it was down for the majority of the day.”
The new site is now run through Bluehost servers.
It has no connection to social media because of the effect this could have on “productivity and the virus potential,” Conners said, although public works and the sheriff’s office do run individual Facebook pages from their personal equipment.
Even a few weeks after being released, the website still has a number of quirks and fixes needed. When searching on Google for individual departments, many broken links still populate. Certain departments have the wrong phone number listed, the IT department has no section on site, and the home page still does not display an address for the county courthouse.
There are also some shortcomings when it comes to accessing the new website on a mobile device, requiring significant scrolling to get to the bottom of the home page and individual department’s pages.
Conners said he is actively taking suggestions about the ongoing project.
“Most of its good but it’s a lot of tweaking things, finding out what’s wrong,” Conners said. “There’s always something that’s not exactly right.”
He’s also proud to say the new site is more than 96% compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, with services built in for the visually impaired.
“If there’s a picture of something, the coding is built-in to say what it is,” Conners said.
The county had considered contracting out the website design around 2019, but the commissioners eventually decided the roughly $20,000 project was not necessary.
Instead, IT staff lumped the project in with their pre-existing work, essentially making the work free of charge to the county.
“Costwise it was pretty minimal as opposed to the hundreds, if not tens of thousands, it would’ve cost us by outsourcing it,” Conners said.
The new website can be accessed at parkcounty-wy.gov/.
