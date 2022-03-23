The Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered supportive responses from neighboring Poland, which is welcoming a wave of refugees.
Three weeks since the invasion began, with thousands more refugees crossing the border every day, the aid continues.
At this point, those who wish to assist the refugees and Ukraine’s dire situation can be most helpful by donating dollars, Ryan Lehman said Saturday from his home in Warsaw, Poland.
“The needs and priorities can change quickly, and there has been so much material donated by people in Poland and across Europe. If people want to help, it is probably best to send money,” he said.
Lehman, a 1991 graduate of Cody High School, lives in the Polish capital with his wife Eugenia and their two sons. They moved there in August 2018 for his job with a U.S. based company, which has a contract to deliver an air and missile defense system to Poland.
“There’s been an enormous influx of Ukrainian people,” Lehman said about the impact on Warsaw. “Over three million refugees have fled Ukraine so far, and nearly two million have entered Poland. Some continue on to other European countries, but many stay in Polish cities. It has become difficult to find accommodations in Warsaw.”
Responses
Soon after the invasion, the Polish government organized services for the refugees. At checkpoints on the border, government workers and charitable organizations deliver food and water, arrange shelter, register preferences for destinations and provide transportation, he said.
“Communities all over were rallying right away,” Lehman reported. “Many people, companies, charitable organizations and governments have either donated money or goods, or provided hands-on support.”
Although the wave of support also created a challenge for organization and distribution, systems were implemented quickly to distribute aid where it was needed.
“The needs change fast, so it is best to work with local organizations that know exactly what is needed, where and when,” Lehman said.
For their part, aided by donations from family and friends, the Lehmans reacted first by purchasing non-perishable food, toiletries and products for babies, which they took to the collection center at the Ukrainian Church in Warsaw’s Praga District. The church had organized ways to deliver the goods to areas in need in Ukraine.
In partnership with a clean, safe, budget hotel in a good location in Warsaw, the couple arranged housing for some refugees, most staying there temporarily until moving on to another destination. Next they bought a large shipment of medicine and first-aid supplies for people in Kyiv, with transportation arranged by community members associated with the American School of Warsaw.
The couple purchased seven strollers for Ukrainian mothers staying at a refugee center, because they had had to abandon their strollers during their flights from the war zone.
“We have also supported a prestigious Polish medical foundation that was dedicated to the needs of seniors before the war,” Lehman said. The foundation has used its extensive network to organize shipments of medical aid to hospitals in Ukraine.
“Everyone is doing something,” Lehman added. “Our friends, colleagues and others in our network are all lending a hand in many ways, from buying supplies to donating to helping at refugee centers.
“The Polish people we know are extremely engaged. The support is truly multi-national.”
Connections
In October 2001, Lehmans met his wife for the first time at a train station in Versailles. He’d recently moved to France to work for U.S. based company on a NATO contract. Eugenia, born in Venezuela and raised in France, had recently moved back to Paris. He joined a conversation she was having with a friend while waiting for a train.
“My French was horrible, and I heard Spanish, so I tried using my high school Spanish, and we quickly switched to English,” he recalled.
The Lehmans initially became involved with helping refugees through a Ukrainian contact living in Warsaw, who suggested the first donations to the Ukrainian church. Further, they connected with the effort through the American School in Warsaw, which their sons Diego and Mateo, attend, and is heavily involved in organizing support.
“The school did a great job of communicating the needs and helping coordinate our community’s support efforts,” Lehman said.
Connections also emerged through the internet. As an example, one of Eugenia’s friends from Colorado discovered through Instagram that a Ukrainian Etsy seller, who was posting about the ordeal, had fled the country for Poland. She needed accommodations for a few days along with a place to store her car. Following a contact from her Colorado friend, Eugenia worked with her network in Warsaw to find a hotel room and a safe place for the long-term storage of the car.
“The needs can pop up randomly, and with little notice” Eugenia said. “It’s amazing how social media is helping with the crisis. Social media has been great in communicating needs to a large number of people, and finding solutions fast.”
Predictions
“The future is uncertain,” Ryan said. “It is hard to say when the conflict ends, or what that will look like.”
The primary unknown factors are Russian President Vladimir Putin and what he will do.
“It appears that Putin seriously underestimated the Ukrainian resolve and determination to resist,” Lehman continued. “Ukraine is an independent, sovereign democracy. And it looks to me like they are committed to remain so.
“I’m inspired daily by how the Ukrainians are sacrificing and fighting against a supposedly superior force, in the face of the Russians’ cruel and inhuman tactics.”
While concerned about a dangerous situation that could escalate, he’s relieved that NATO countries, including the United States, are getting arms, military equipment and other support into Ukraine. Yet the situation remains grim.
“Meanwhile, the atrocities against the Ukrainian people continue,” he said. “It’s really shocking, saddening and enraging. We fervently hope that an end to the Russian aggression comes soon.”
Support Polish Humanitarian Action
For those wishing to help Ukraine and its people, Ryan and Eugenia Lehman, Americans living in Warsaw, recommend supporting: Polish Humanitarian Action, which provides humanitarian assistance to people who have to leave their homes; CARE, which is focusing on women and girls who are particularly at risk when it comes to gender-based violence, exploitation, discrimination and poor access to vital health services; Doctors without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) is urgently expanding its support to hospitals on both sides of the front line as doctors deal with influxes of wounded patients and continued heavy fighting traps civilians in front line towns; International Rescue Committee has teams assessing the humanitarian needs arising from forced displacement within Ukraine; Save the Children is on the ground, delivering essential humanitarian aid.
