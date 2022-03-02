Buck Creek Estates, a housing development along the Powell Highway that faced serious backlash and six months of delays, has finally been given preliminary plat approval by the Park County commissioners.
The 129-acre subdivision about six miles south of Ralston and east of US 14A is being built in General Rural-Powell, a county area zoned for both agriculture and residential homes. It will include lots ranging from 4.03 to 8.29 acres.
After receiving a report from an engineering consultant who analyzed data collected at test wells drilled in the area of the project, the majority of commissioners on Tuesday agreed with the engineer’s view that there is enough potable water available to serve 23 new homeswithout an effect on the aquifer in the area.
“People have the right to do with their property what they want to do,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “If it’s plant crops, so be it, I’m all for it. If it’s plant houses and they do it properly, they should be allowed to do it. That’s the freedoms of living in America.”
The commissioners voted 3-1 to approve the project, with commissioner Lloyd Thiel voting against it.
“This is very difficult for me,” Thiel said. “I do very much support private property rights. However, as a commissioner, I do feel we are responsible for development in the county. I don’t believe that this fits for that, and I do not believe there are an amount of boxes you need to check to automatically have that happen.”
It’s Thiel’s view that approving the subdivision would remove valuable agricultural land in an area where a residential development does not fit with its surroundings, and therefore is in contradiction with the Park County Land Use Plan.
Although commissioner Lee Livingston seconded Thiel’s motion to deny the project and open discussion, he later supported the project when it came to vote. When asked about this change he declined to comment.
Tilden supported the development throughout, saying project developer Brian Shumard did everything the county had asked of him.
“I don’t like development anymore than the next person, but our job is to make sure it’s done right,” Tilden said. “I think what Mr. Shumard has done – he’s tried to cooperate with us and do exactly what we asked him to.”
Shumard’s project was delayed on four separate occasions prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Last October the commissioners followed a recommendation made by Karl Taboga, a hydrologist for the Wyoming State Geological Survey that there be further water testing before granting approval.
Last August,the commissioners voted to table making a decision on the project until Shumard could show results from a hydrological study proving wells would not overtax the groundwater supply. Shumard first provided the results of a 1993 hydrological study and arranged for two test wells on site as well, but the state hydrologist did not find this evidence sufficient. Taboga recommended Shumard hire a consultant who would perform a drawdown pump and recovery test on one well, while using the other well for observation, and alternate the process for a second well a week later.
These tests showed all wells recovering to within 90% of their static water level in less than 5 minutes following the end of the pump test.
Thiel vs. Shumard
Thiel said denying Buck Creek had nothing to do with water and everything to do with agriculture. If the project were closer to a municipality or other subdivisions, he said he would’ve supported it, but referred to the proposed subdivision as an example of “spot-zoning” and “spitter-spatter” development.
“To me, it’s hypocritical to say you can spot-zone in a commercial (agricultural) area,” he said. “I want it in areas that help preserve open space.”
Commissioner Scott Mangold voted for the subdivision, expressing concern that farmers would be prevented from selling their land if they wanted it to become a subdivision one day.
“I want to protect a person’s ability to sell his property without infringement on it,” he said, adding that the Buck Creek subdivision will not put any neighboring farmers out of business.
When the issue was first brought before the commissioners last July, many people rose to the defense of neighboring farmer Spencer George, who said a new subdivision might impede his ability to put in a feed lot and maximize his dairy production. No promises were given by the commissioners to alleviate these concerns beyond the guarantee of water.
Tuesday’s hearing featured a number of explosive moments between Shumard and Thiel, with Shumard suggesting Thiel may have taken a bribe from George, who has actively opposed the project.
“I take offense to that. I’m not going to listen to accusations that I’m being paid off,” Thiel said, to which Shumard apologized.
Shumard also brought up a comment Thiel had made during an unrelated hearing, in which the commissioner said personal opinion cannot weigh into deciding whether to enforce the county’s rules or regulations and accused Thiel of failing to follow the same logic when it came to ruling on his project.
“I followed every rule and regulations and then some, I’ve been patient,” Shumard said. “Regardless of what the subdivision wants or says, the farmer is protected at all borders.”
Thiel also accused Shumard of never having farmed, but Shumard’s project partner and cousin Bill Shumard, a co-owner on the project, said they actually run two farms.
“We’ll do a good job, Mr. Thiel, I promise you,” Brian Shumard said to Thiel as he walked out of the room upon approval.
