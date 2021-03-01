The Bureau of Land Management Wind River/Bighorn Basin District tentatively plans to conduct five prescribed fire projects within the Cody and Worland field office areas this spring as part of the BLM’s commitment to keeping public landscapes healthy and productive.
The prescribed fire projects may be conducted March through May, and only when weather conditions and fuel moisture conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn. Smoke may be visible at times during the operations.
“These projects are designed for overall improvements to land, vegetation and wildlife habitat; to increase livestock and wildlife forage and improve distribution; and to reduce the hazardous build-up of fuels, which lessens the probability of a severe wildfire,” said BLM Assistant Fire Management Officer Rance Neighbors.
Projects in the Cody Field Office area:
• West Slope: Located 15 miles east of Lovell on the west slope of the Bighorn Mountains. Approximately 400 acres of juniper will be targeted to continue long-term improvements to big game and sage-grouse habitat.
• Yellowtail Wildlife Habitat Management Area: Located 6 miles east of Lovell. Approximately 60 acres of wetland vegetation will be targeted to enhance nesting and loafing habitat for waterfowl and upland bird species. This project is a continuation of a multi-year collaborative effort among the BLM, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, National Park Service and Bureau of Reclamation.
Projects in the Worland Field Office area:
• Medicine Lodge: Located approximately 5 miles northeast of Hyattville in the Medicine Lodge Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
• Noon Point: Located approximately 20 miles southwest of Meeteetse within the Gooseberry Creek Drainage.
• Upper Pastures: Located approximately 34 miles northwest of Thermopolis within the Cottonwood Creek Drainage.
Worland Field Office area projects will include mosaic sagebrush burning, encroaching conifer reduction and aspen enhancement on BLM-managed lands, as well as State of Wyoming, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and private lands. Each project will range from 200-800 acres and is anticipated to continue for the next two years or until completion.
For more information, contact Neighbors, (307) 347-5100.
