Cody Regional Health has recently been approved for $1.6 million in additional State Lands and Investments Board COVID-19 relief funds that will allow it to continue and expand existing services such as funding COVID-19 drive-thru testing through the end of 2021. In total, SLIB has provided Cody Regional around $4 million to combat the virus.
The biggest chunk of the recent money is $1.3 million to assist with the hospital’s payroll deficit. Doug McMillan, CEO of Cody Regional, said these funds will be dedicated toward continued testing at the Stampede Rodeo Grounds for the long-term. The Park County commissioners issued a letter of support for this application at their meeting Nov. 4.
Kim Jacobs, administrative assistant to McMillan, said this location is giving out about 110 tests per testing day with a 20% positivity rate.
“Without drive-thru testing these same people would more than likely continue to spread COVID-19 further in our community,” she said.
Recently, a heated shelter was built for hospital workers to operate out of at the rodeo grounds during the winter. CRH is the only Park County health facility performing drive-thru testing.
But McMillan said even if CRH were not granted the funds, it would have still been able to continue the drive-thru test for the foreseeable future.
“We’re still committed as long as we can come up with the resources to continue testing we do not anticipate stopping anytime soon,” McMillan said.
CRH also received grants for telehealth, an emergency medical services power load grant and a home health vehicle.
The $395,588 telehealth grant will improve access to comprehensive medical care through telehealth while reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposures, allowing CRH to expand its community paramedicine team in order to assist with in-home patients through telemedicine.
“The equipment is used by specially trained EMS professionals to facilitate remote physician evaluation for the purposes of primary and specialty care and post acute follow up in vulnerable or home bound patients,” McMillan said.
He said the equipment will allow for screening of COVID-19 symptomatic patients, provide low-risk urgent care for non-COVID-19 conditions, access primary care providers and specialists – including mental health – for chronic health conditions and medication management reducing the exposure to COVID-19, and increase overall social distancing.
A $225,128 power load grant will provide equipment to CRH’s EMS personnel that allows them to be protected during patient care and transport, as well as to avoid staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This specialized equipment (power load carts) are designed to lift patients into ambulances which will assist our EMS personnel to reduce their risk of injury and exposure,” McMillan said. “COVID (-19) exposure and injury can remove our EMS personnel from the workforce for long periods of time , causing critical staff shortages during busy time.”
SLIB also approved $29,102 to CRH for a home health vehicle to make visits to vulnerable patients in their homes. Since the pandemic, the CRH Home Health department has seen an increase of more than 71% in in-home visits.
Since the pandemic started, CRH has been granted funds for long-term care center tables and rehab equipment, EMS equipment, ultraviolet lights used for disinfecting, and demistifier transmit backup units.
The commissioners also agreed to sponsor construction of two office spaces into patient holding rooms at Powell Valley Healthcare for the amount of $178,399, which will allow the hospital to accommodate additional COVID-19 positive patients. These funds will be expended from Park County’s allocated amount from SLIB.
