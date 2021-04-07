Six local community members have been nominated by Gov. Mark Gordon for his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions.
Named to the Water Development Commission was Powell resident Lee Craig, a fulltime farmer who previously led the Park County Farm Service Agency.
Craig said he has many years of experience with irrigation issues and expects to tackle issues related to this and the state budget during his four-year term.
The Wyoming Water Development Program is developed and recommended to the State Legislature by the 10-member commission. The commission approves the construction of new water supply projects and the rehabilitation of existing water supply projects.
Dr. Edith Ester Saville of Cody was reappointed to the Wyoming Board of Psychology. This nine member board is charged with overseeing psychologists and their staff in the state of Wyoming.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the citizens of Wyoming and governor and to serve another term,” she said.
Saville said this past year the board helped facilitate necessary regulatory changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of which she said may remain permanently, including the growing use of telehealth.
She said the board also accelerated license portability for access across state lines, an especially important issue for rural communities.
Steve Schrepferman of Cody was reappointed to the 10-member Wyoming Arts Council. He has already been a member of this board for about five years, served as chair for three years, and will now serve his third term.
Schrepferman, a ceramics artist, is also an adjunct professor at Northwest College.
He said the Council will spend the upcoming year strategizing budget cuts and working out a new strategic plan that incorporates values of a post-pandemic world and other recent societal movements. Schrepferman said the strategic plan guides the direction the Council will take into the future.
“There’s a lot of national interest for organizations to address health and wellness issues that come from the arts,” he said.
The Council is also responsible for selecting finalists for the Governor’s Arts Awards each year.
Appointed to the Environmental Quality Control Council was J.D. Radakovich, manager of the Hoodoo Ranch outside Cody.
This seven-member council serves as an independent body to review disputes and permits related to the prevention, reduction and elimination of pollution, as well preservation of Wyoming’s water, air and land quality.
Cody resident Ashlee Lundvall was also named to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission.
