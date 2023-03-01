Wyoming stockgrowers could soon receive financial relief for livestock damages incurred by wolves, thanks to a bill from Park County Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis).
House Bill 188, sponsored by Winter, has passed both the House and Senate and is awaiting consideration from Gov. Mark Gordon. The bill reimburses livestock producers located in the predator zone — an area encompassing 85% of the state where wolves are managed as predators.
The bill would allocate $300,000 through June 30, 2028, for a program administered by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, significantly increasing the size of the present program.
The department currently administers a small compensation program in the predator zone with $45,000 appropriated yearly, Winter told the Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee on Feb. 14. Wyoming Department of Agriculture Administrative Manager Julie Cook told the committee that five payees received a total of $22,270 from the program in 2022.
Wyoming Game and Fish also administers a similar program in northwest Wyoming, where the majority of the state’s wolves live and damages exceed $200,000 each year.
Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) said that increasing funding for the predator zone program made sense as a way to address what was quickly becoming a statewide problem, especially since Colorado voters recently chose to reintroduce the gray wolf to Wyoming’s southern neighbor.
“When this (compensation) program first started, I don’t believe the wolves in the predatory zone had migrated to the southern portion of the state, and now we have wolves all across that region,” French said during the committee meeting. “So the demand and the losses through depredation could be higher.”
During the agriculture committee meeting, Wyoming Stockgrowers Association Executive Vice President Jim Magagna said his organization’s membership has historically held the position that compensation from the state is not needed due to their legal ability to kill wolves. Despite this, they welcomed the relief proposed by Winter’s bill as the wolf situation in the state continues to evolve.
“I think things have changed today,” he said. “Wolves are more widespread. Because of the fact that they were relisted twice, the population was allowed to grow more than it would have if we had the predator status without any interruption through these last twenty-some years. So I think that’s why something like this makes some sense today.”
Winter’s bill has received widespread support throughout the legislative process, passing the House on a 58-4 vote on Feb. 8 and the Senate on a 29-1 vote on Feb. 22. During the Senate vote, the body’s 31st member Sen. Charles Scott (R-Casper), who is a rancher, recused himself from the vote.
