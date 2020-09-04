Two Greybull teenagers are facing felony charges after stealing a vehicle in Big Horn County and another from the South Fork. The boys were arrested in Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 23.
The unnamed minors, 14 and 15 years old, are each facing felony charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, said Greybull Police Chief Bill Brenner.
Brenner said the boys were able to obtain access to the first vehicle because the Toyota FJ Cruiser had been left unlocked with its keys inside it.
“People need to lock their doors,” Brenner said. “Do not leave keys in the vehicle. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in Los Angeles or Greybull.”
The teens then made their way to Park County in the morning and headed down the South Fork Road. Brenner said they ran out of gas, so they abandoned the first vehicle and stole another.
The next vehicle was stolen from a location near Valley Ranch.
After the second theft, the suspects headed to Yellowstone National Park. They were arrested by a park ranger in the Park.
Even though the Park County Sheriff’s Office was considered the arresting agency, the county has reported it will not press charges against the boys. They were released to the custody of their parents after being arrested.
Brenner said neither of the boys has a history of criminal behavior, but he had spoken with one of their mothers previously about other issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.