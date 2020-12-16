Drivers will finally get their roads back – for now.
S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have shut down road work operations in Cody for the winter season, taking away the cones and tarps on 17th Street and freeing the lanes for normal traffic use.
The work isn’t over yet, though. When warmer weather returns, road crews will be back on the job, starting at the top of the 17th Street hill and working their way back toward Alger Avenue, replacing concrete slabs in the road, working on the sidewalk and making improvements to ramps to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Crews will also be back on Sheridan Avenue in the spring, sealing joints and grinding the road where Sheridan turns into 17th and on up the hill.
The spring work comes with a major incentive for S&S Builders. If crews can finish the work before June 15, 2021, the company will get a $200,000 bonus. Ed Epperson, who helms the company, said the firm is on track to meet that goal. He also said that they’re under additional pressure to wrap the work due to other upcoming projects.
“I’ve got a lot on my plate that needs to get done,” he said.
Public meetings will resume with the work. Dates, times and locations have not yet been set and will be announced as the resumption nears.
