When golf pros Matt Gibbens and Chris Hoggan first started working at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club, people were excited.
Gibbens said golfter would thank the two pros from California for being in town, then say “bye.”
“They figured we would leave after the year,” he said. “They said that’s what usually happens.”
Not only did the two stay for the 2021 season, they stepped it up a notch, buying the golf shop. The investment is already paying dividends. Since last year, the membership has shot up from about 190 to 248. Visits from nonmembers is up too, with 40% of people who golf there simply from the public.
“It’s more value to the membership, the community as a whole to get the golf pros much more involved in the job,” he said. “We have a stake in the game.”
Gibbens, the golf pro who brought in colleague Hoggan as his assistant pro, arrived at the course in March 2020.
He arrived in the wake of a rough stretch for the club, which had parted ways with the prior restaurant owners the year before after a tumultuous period ending in lawsuits.
Soon after Gibbens arrived from southern California, COVID-19 swept onto the scene, causing uncertainty and changes in livelihoods.
As it turned out, people flocked outdoors last summer, and across the country they gravitated to golf.
“It’s like the perfect sport for something like this to happen,” Gibbens said.
In 2020 the PGA reported a greater increase in people playing rounds than in any year since it started recording. Gibbens said the biggest issue now is golf club manufacturers haven’t been able to keep up with the demand due to supply issues.
Most importantly, Gibbens said they’ve seen many former club members, who had left due to the recent instability, come back to the club as other locals decided it was finally time to get more involved.
He said one in particular – who was one of the biggest critics of the two pros when they first came on – is now one of their biggest supporters.
“The culture has changed,” Hoggan said. “People that had refused to come back came back.”
Gibbens and Hoggan now think 300 members is a possibility down the road.
The surge in players on the golf course has coincided with a general increase in optimism for the club as a whole, which boasts all new management and a new restaurant open to the public.
General manager Michael Megerth said it’s a wholesale reversal from the dark days of 2019, and the club board has changed somewhat as well, as members push for a firmer foundation for the club.
He said one thing they will to continue to show to the community is that the club is open to all, not just members.
“We can’t just rely on the golfers for business,” he said.
After an attempt to serve mainly chicken wings didn’t garner enough success, Olive Glenn is now leasing out the kitchen to Stephanie Hall, who owns Sky View Cafe and serves bar and pub fare, with the occasional southern dish, a nod to her Georgia roots.
“Everything is starting to come together,” she said. “The members love me, they were excited when I took over in June.”
Prior to that she had bartended at Olive Glenn. Her son is also the star of the Cody High School golf team, which plays and practices at the course.
Gibbens and Hoggan both said while they have their own business, the success of the rest of the club is key to their own success.
Further, Mike Kelly, course superintendent, was key as well in ensuring a good-looking course that will bring golfers out to play.
Gibbens said having a restaurant again gets them to stay and brings more people in. Also, having a stable establishment attracts more members.
“The board is listening to us,” he said. “We’ve got a good group of individuals, really interested in bringing this club back.”
For Hoggan, this opportunity is a chance to focus more on teaching – he holds a weekly golf clinic working with assistant high school golf coach Brandon Williams.
Hoggan was in California last year when, a day after talking with a colleague about the need to change, he got the call from Gibbens, asking him to join him in Cody.
Hoggan jumped at the chance and hasn’t regretted it.
“We’re shaping what is happening around here,” he said. “It’s being able to bring our knowledge, credibility. The fun part is our destiny is in our hands.”
Gibbens said it was “stupid busy” last summer and he simply needed help. Now the two pros with more than 50 years of experience between them are trying to further the unique golf culture of Cody.
He said it was a blessing in disguise when he was first turned down years before when he applied for the pro job in Cody, a town he had often visited.
When his father, who lives in Wapiti, needed his help, Gibbens came up. Then he took over the pro shop.
“Timing is everything,” he said. “It’s been an amazing thing to witness, and to be able to say you’re part of it.”
The two are having fun. They renovated the shop, added new artistic pieces like a putter rack they made themselves, and enlisted local craftsmen for other pieces.
Hoggan said it’s not the strict dress code and intense feeling of a top-tier California course. He likes seeing golfers go out in boots, jeans and a cowboy hat, and still hit a perfect stroke.
“It’s mainstream golf but Cody-style,” he said.
And neither plans on going anywhere.
“If there is a horizon, it’s far off,” Gibbens said. “We’re getting youth involved, trying to revamp the whole golfing community here.
“As people are saying, the Glenn is back.”
