The new Game and Fish Cody headquarters is almost completely enclosed, and the contractor is on track to be substantially completed by July 29.
Eric Wiltanger, chief of the G&F Services Division updated the G&F Commission on Thursday morning about the progress of the building on the Belfry Highway.
“Construction is going well,” he said. “Almost all the windows have been installed, so the building is pretty much enclosed at this point.”
Crews are currently working on the interior, which includes mechanical – plumbing and electrical – and drywall on the first floor. On the exterior, crews should begin siding within a month or so.
At their last meeting, commissioners approved an extension of the substantial completion deadline from June to the end of July.
In the fall of 2020, Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Dan Smith had said it was time to upgrade as the current local headquarters, on the outskirts of town on Highway 120 South, is a 1970s-era structure.
Some key points of the new building include:
• A large ADA-compliant community meeting room that can be used for public meetings, hunter education courses, workshops and other nonprofit events
• An Aquatic Invasive Species check station which will replace the current north Cody check station near the Newton Lake Road
• Easier and safer location and parking for the public
• More space at the front counter to accommodate customers
What an absurd waste of tax dollars. Isn't this department supposed to be outdoors??
