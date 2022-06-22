Yellowstone National Park had a chance to celebrate the opening of Dunraven Pass in late May in between snow and flood closures.
It’s expected to open in less than two weeks when much of the north loop reopens following repair work after the historic flooding.
The project represented the conclusion of two years and $28 million worth of construction on the Tower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road.
Just prior to the opening in May, park superintendent Cam Sholly had spoken in Cody about the importance of the milestone.
“We chose to close the road for two years,” he said. “Now it looks fantastic. And once again, the circle between Cody and Lamar Valley will be back open. So we’re excited about that.”
Employees and partners, including Park County officials, gathered to celebrate the reopening of the historic and scenic road, which had remained largely unchanged since the last improvements in the 1930s.
According to a news release, construction work for the project included widening roughly six miles of the Grand Loop Road and providing additional/improved pullouts; creating a larger, safer parking area at Tower Fall General Store; improving the trail and overlook for Tower Fall; reconditioning Chittenden Road; and reconstructing the Mount Washburn parking area. To fund the project, the park received a grant through the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects program and matched it with fee dollars collected in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.