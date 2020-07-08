Kanye West has announced a running mate for his presidential campaign and it’s a Cody resident, making for an all-Cody ticket on the 2020 ballot.
According to a Forbes article which came out early Wednesday morning, biblical life coach Michelle Tidball, 57, will be his vice president candidate. She has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Tidball who runs her organization under the name Abundant Ministries, is the former executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring. It appears she ran that organization until as late as early 2016.
She also worked at Taylor Dental last summer.
According to her website, she has “various degrees in mental health and criminal justice” and worked in mental health therapy for 10 years before moving into life coaching.
“I have been involved in almost all aspects of ministry including speaking, pastoring, prayer, teaching, and the most time spent in bringing deliverance to those who are in bondage,” Tidball wrote on her website. “My heart has always been to walk in maturity and to bring others into maturity to be about His business and see the completion of things He mandated before the foundations of the world.”
Tidball integrates elements from the Bible and Torah in her work.
She hosts weekly teleconferences, book study groups, and biblical life coaching on her website.
The West campaign
In the Forbes story, West said he will be running for the “Birthday party.”
“Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday,” he said.
West seems to have dropped his allegiance to President Donald Trump at least somewhat, saying, “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” He also criticized Trump for going into a bunker during the mass protests ravaging the nation in May.
But he offered much harsher words for Democrat candidate Joe Biden, claiming that he is not special. He also had harsh criticism for the Democratic party and did not deny he may pull African-American votes from Biden, seeming to embrace the idea.
“I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.
“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”
He also mentioned that he’s never voted in his life but is now registered, and tested positive for COVID-19 in February.
West said he is anti-abortion, is deeply suspicious of vaccines, is against Black History Month, and against the death-penalty.
“For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y’all bow out—Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out,” West said. “It’s God’s country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God.”
(2) comments
Kanye you really should do more research on this woman.
Oh, my[ohmy]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.