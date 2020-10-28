The west half of the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue reopened Wednesday morning and construction crews closed the east half as they continue work on Sheridan.
Concrete slab replacement, curb and gutter, double gutter, sidewalk and ADA upgrades will continue from 15th Street through East Sheridan Avenue on the north half of the roadway, WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said in his weekly report.
One half of the intersection of 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue will remain closed. The intersection of Sheridan Avenue and East Sheridan Avenue will remain closed. Beck Avenue and Alger Avenue intersections will remain fully open.
Work will continue on the existing traffic signal at 16th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will remain in place while this work is being completed.
Traffic is being carried in one lane each direction on one side of the street, while work is being completed on the other half of the street. Two-way traffic, one lane each direction, will be carried on one half of 16th Street while work is completed on the other half of the intersection.
The speed limit is reduced to 20 mph through the work zone. No left turns are allowed through the work zone.
