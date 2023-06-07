A Cody 17-year-old was charged May 18 with domestic battery after fighting with his mother May 10.
He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court June 2.
If convicted, the minor could face up to six months in prison and have to pay a $750 maximum fine.
According to the affidavit, Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Bronson Faughn was sent to a domestic incident after the teen’s mother called Park County Dispatch.
“Dispatch informed me that the reporting person ... had been beat up by her son, and he left the residence in a green Ford Explorer at a high rate of speed,” Faughn wrote in the affidavit.
Faughn arrived at the residence, along with Park County Sheriff Darrell Steward, and found that the victim was “upset and had visible marks on her face,” the affidavit said.
“She said that they got into an argument and he threw her down and started beating on her,” the affidavit said. “She said that he started punching her and that this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened.”
The minor’s mother had red marks on her nose and cheek, small cuts on her fingers and a bump and abrasion on her back, according to the affidavit.
“I asked her if she tried to defend herself and she became very agitated,” Faughn said in the affidavit. “She said something to the effect of, ‘what, do you want me to punch my own son?’”
When asked how she wanted the situation handled, she said she didn’t want her son to go to jail, “but she doesn’t know what to do.”
“I asked her if she was going to lock the door to the house or what she would do if he showed back up,” Faughn wrote in the affidavit. “She said she was not going to lock the doors because he lives there.”
Faughn and Steward searched the residence and surrounding area but could not locate the teen, the affidavit said.
Then Faughn called the teen, and asked him if he would come to the Park County Law Enforcement Center and explain what had happened. The minor said he would not come to the LEC but would talk to Faughn over the phone, the affidavit said.
The teen said he had gone to his house with a friend after school.
“He said they were hanging out in his room when [his mother] came busting in,” the affidavit said. “He said that [his mother] was drunk and grabbed his key lanyard that he was wearing on his neck.”
The teen said she then began pulling him by the lanyard.
“He said that he was trying to get her off of him,” the affidavit said. “He said that she was going to call the cops so he left immediately.”
When Faughn asked the minor why he had left the residence after his mother called the cops, he said “he didn’t want to get in trouble and that he didn’t know whose side we would be on.”
Faughn further asked why the minor wouldn’t meet at the LEC in person, and he said, “he didn’t want to go to jail.”
During his arraignment, the minor was given a $2,000 personal recognizance bond, allowing him to sign the bond document and be released.
Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah ordered him to obey all house rules, as part of his bond conditions.
“You’re going to have to do what your mom says,” Darrah told the minor. “It’s her house. If she has a problem with you and she calls the police, you’re not honoring her house rules. That will be a violation of your bond, and you’ll go to jail.”
Typically, in domestic violence cases, the defendant is ordered to have no contact with the victim, but Darrah allowed the minor to continue living with his mother.
She told Darrah that she was “fine with it” because there is no other family for him to stay with, that she doesn’t feel in danger, is safe and will be doing family counseling.
