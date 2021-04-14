A closure permit application made public by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality last Friday caused a bit of a confusion in the community, as it said the 120-acre Powell Landfill run by Park County was being considered for closure. It turned out this announcement was a bit inaccurate, as it was only referring to a portion of the landfill that has already been closed to the public since 2012.
“It threw everybody off,” said Powell City Administrator Zack Thorington with a chuckle.
That portion of the site is dedicated to storing municipal solid waste. The closure permit allows this area to be permanently closed in regards to regulatory requirements.
It was closed initially in 2011 due to state regulatory changes requiring landfills to have a lined waste disposal area unless it can be proven there was no seepage occurring into groundwater.
Both the Powell and Clark landfills continue to receive solid waste at their facilities but take said waste to the Park County Regional Landfill in Cody where it is disposed of in a lined waste disposal area. Solid waste collected in municipal Powell is still taken to the city’s transfer station and then transported to Billings, a change that went into full effect in 2014.
“The public will not see or realize any changes in operations as a result of the permit action with WDEQ, as it is purely administrative,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said. “Operations will proceed at Cody, Powell and Clark Landfills as they have over the past several years.”
In 2012, Powell started taking most of its waste to Cowley and shortly after built its own transfer station for $1.43 million.
Thorington said the City of Powell had offered to continue bringing waste to the Park County Landfill and provide its own trailers to do so if the county paid for the transfer station, but he said this was rejected by the county commissioners at the time.
He said the Park County Landfill would need to drop its $74 per ton rate to $53.40 to make it economically viable for Powell to bring its waste to Cody. Before transportation costs, it runs Powell about $36 per ton to drop waste off in Billings.
“At some point, especially if the county gave Powell a good deal, we would consider coming back,” Thorington said.
He said the City of Powell produces about 5,000 tons of waste annually.
Those interested in commenting on the permit can do so until May 17 by writing to the Department of Environmental Quality, Luke Esch, Administrator, Solid and Hazardous Waste Division, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. An online commenting form will be made available soon.
