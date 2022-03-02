A Wapiti business that has held a contentious relationship with its neighbors and Park County officials received its second fine in 16 months on Tuesday.
The commissioners fined Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch $750 for holding an outdoor concert at its venue in September, the maximum fine a business can be assessed per day. Under the special use permit that facilitates its business operations, public outdoor music performances are not allowed.
In November 2020 the ranch was fined $300 for hosting its music festivals the past two years.
“You were told don’t do this, you chose to do it,” commissioner Lee Livingston said. “You say it’s not going to happen again until maybe the next time it happens. That’s the problem I have is, keeping your word and you haven’t.”
The county’s Planning and Zoning staff recommended the Cutthroat owners Randall and Courtney Hooperbe fined $250 for the most recent infraction, but the commissioners tripled that total with a unanimous vote.
“I don’t want this to turn into a use fee,” Livingston said.
Although the ranch’s SUP allows outdoor, amplified entertainment for one-time, private events like weddings and family reunions, it does not allow for public concerts.
Last Sept. 12, Yellowstone Cutthroat hosted country star Tyler Farr in concert at its venue. Farr is a rising star on a national level, with 1.1 million Facebook followers, and is signed to Jason Aldean’s record label. The Hoopers advertised the event on Facebook.
“We had an opportunity – we took it,” Randall Hooper said. “This is bringing revenue, this is also bringing music.”
Randall Hooper said they were only informed of the opportunity to host Farr about nine days before the show and could not find another venue to host him.
“You’re an independent person, you can say no,” Commissioner Lloyd Thiel said in response.
Randall Hooper said Farr was uncomfortable with performing indoors due to Covid concerns, and they were unable to find an alternate venue to host him in Cody, so the show was moved outdoors at their ranch. He said there were around 70-75 people in attendance for the roughly 75-minute show, which his wife said was not worth the trouble it caused.
The Hoopers’ neighbor Rob Burgin reported the concert to county officials and took photos. Another neighbor, Don Getty, also took photos and said although he could not see the performers he could hear them, with speakers in clear view in the stage area, despite Randall Hooper’s claiming otherwise. Burgin said a wall had been built on the side of the deck to block the stage from view.
There were also chemical toilets in view, but Randall Hooper said these were left over from a wedding held the day before, which is permitted use as part of their SUP.
Assessing blame
When the Hoopers sought approval for their business and its planned uses in late 2017, they came together with their Wapiti neighbors for an agreement all parties approved, which was used as the basis for their SUP. The Hoopers also made other efforts to work with their neighbors including building a privacy fence and purchasing a sound meter to monitor their noise.
But relations frayed when they held their first music festival in 2019 and another in 2020. Neighbors complained about both festivals to the county, and the issue was brought before the commissioners in October 2020.
Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said even if the Hoopers had attempted to get their SUP amended to allow the Farr concert, it would have likely been denied just as a similar amendment attempt had been in the past.
“We’ve bent over backward to accommodate you and it’s just like, ‘By God, we’re going to do it anyway,’” commissioner Joe Tilden said of the Hoopers’ decision-making. “We have to honor and uphold our rules and regulations.”
Although this most recent infraction occurred in September, Hill did not take any action on it until shesaw a recent advertisement for the Hoopers’ Wapiti Valley Songwriter Festival with no location listed, which she said brought the original issue back into the forefront of her mind. Hill admitted this delay in ruling wasn’t ideal.
“I will own the delay in sending the (infraction) letter,” Hill said. “The violation could’ve been heard earlier.”
Livingston said describing the Hoopers’ most recent actions as “disappointment” would be “a very mild word for what I feel right now.”
Thiel went one step further, saying he was considering revoking the Hooper’s SUP.
“So, put us out of business,” Hooper said.
Livingston, who voted to deny the Hoopers’ original SUP, did not take kindly to this comment.
“If anyone is doing this, you are putting yourself out of business,” Livingston said.
Courtney Hooper struck a more conciliatory tone and took responsibility for the business’s actions.
“We know we’re at fault, we’re not denying anything,” she said.
The county is also investigating Cutthroat for making unpermitted changes to the interior of their business, while the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is inspecting it for possible septic tank and water well issues.
