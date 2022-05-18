The race for Park County Commissioner is getting more crowded.
Incumbent Lloyd Thiel and another challenger filed Tuesday to run. That makes six candidates running for three spots, including incumbents Thiel and Dossie Overfield. The third incumbent, Joe Tilden, has already declared he wouldn’t run again.
The new challenger is Matthew Scott of Cody, who filed to run for commissioner in the Aug. 16 Republican primary.
The primary race for the county’s other elected officials so far looks much less contested, with incumbents Colleen Renner, Pat Meyer and Barb Poley the only candidates so far that have filed for county clerk, assessor and treasurer, respectively.
No Democrats have filed for local offices.
Filing runs through May 27.
State house
Two years ago, then House District 50 Rep. David Northrup ran to replace the late State Sen. Hank Coe in the Republican primary.
He came in second in that race to Sen. Tim French (R-Powell). Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) won Northrup’s vacated seat.
The recent redistricting put the Willwood area south of Powell, where Northrup farms, into HD 25. Northrup was the first person to file for HD25, the state house seat vacated by Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) who is running against incumbent SD 19 Sen. RJ Kost (R-Powell).
Chris Good, who has vied for the seat before, also filed to run again.
