Cody High School science teacher Amy Gerber has always been a fan of bears and for the past 20 years she’s been serious about photographing them, now through her Cub Creek Photography business.
So, when news broke of one of the Jackson area’s famous sow grizzly emerging from hibernation with a rare four cubs, she had to see them.
“I am a bear lover since birth,” she said. “I love watching and photographing them, with a healthy respect, of course. The chaos surrounding these bears is understandable ... they are really special.
“On the one hand, I don’t want to add to the chaos by being there, and on the other hand, I can’t peel myself away.”
She drove down to the area with a couple of students and was able to see 399 and her four cubs three times.
“Even though I don’t have special affinity for bear 399, it is easy to get absorbed into her magic,” Gerber said. “The rangers have done a phenomenal job of managing the crowds and giving 399 and her cubs breathing room.”
The bears have been feasting on biscuit root that seems to grow prolifically along the roadways, she said.
The crowds of onlookers and photographers are out in force because the 24-year-old sow is well-known in the area as she is often seen near the road, and because grizzlies almost never have litters of four cubs.
The National Wildlife Federation notes grizzly bears in the wild can live up to 30 years, but most don’t live beyond the age of 25. Most sows also stop having cubs at older ages.
The historic scene is right up Gerber’s alley, because while she enjoys all wildlife, bears are her favorite.
“My photography grew out of a passion for being out in nature,” she said. “I love watching wildlife. I used to come home with stories of things I saw. I finally picked up my camera to document my adventures and never looked back.”
While she doesn’t teach photography – she has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University – she said she uses her experiences as a photographer to help her students.
“Everything from documenting biological examples, teaching local birds and including students in outings to go photograph,” she said.
Incoming senior Alex Nelson received some firsthand experience with her teacher – she joined Gerber on several of the outings to see 399.
“Watching her and her mom see 399 the first time was priceless,” Gerber said.
