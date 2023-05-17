An 18-year-old from Powell was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch, hid liquor in his pants and had a fake ID belonging to a 41-year-old man from Texas.
Caleb Ethan Cruz was arrested by Powell Police Officer Kevin Bennett on April 29 near the intersection of North Division Street and West 10th Street in Powell.
Bennett was on patrol traveling northbound on North Division Street around 8:45 p.m. when he saw a white van with the passenger tire “broken” and mud up to the window, the affidavit said.
Bennett made contact with the driver, later identified as Cruz, who initially wasn’t “forthcoming,” the affidavit said.
“I informed Cruz not to lie to me and everything would be easier for both of us,” Bennett said in the affidavit. “Cruz then became forthcoming with information and cooperative for the rest of the encounter.”
Cruz told Bennett he was the driver of the van and had not left the scene of the crash, the affidavit said.
Cruz said the crash had occurred around 15 to 20 minutes before Bennett had arrived.
He told Bennett he was “attempting to ‘drift’ and was going approximately 35 MPH and lost control and went into the ditch,” the affidavit said.
As Cruz explained the crash, Bennett said he could detect the odor of alcohol coming from him.
At that time, Park County Dispatch advised Bennett that Cruz was out on bond, having been charged with a “youthful offender DUI” in 2021, the affidavit said.
As Bennett began taking photos of the scene, he observed an alcoholic beverage — a can of Twisted Tea — lying behind the van, the affidavit said.
When asked by Bennett, Cruz and his 17-year-old passenger admitted to drinking, the affidavit said.
“Cruz advised he was drinking Mike’s hard [liquor],” the affidavit said. “I asked Cruz if that was why he had lost control of the van. Cruz stated he believed that could have been part of the reason for losing control.”
Cruz complied to several field sobriety tests. During them, Bennett observed Cruz had bloodshot and glossed-over eyes, and had difficulties performing the walk-and-turn test, the affidavit said.
Cruz also had trouble performing the one-leg-stand test, the affidavit said.
Cruz was arrested for DWUI, and was searched. Bennett found a vape pen, a partially consumed can of Mike’s hard beer that Cruz had attempted to conceal in the front of his pants and a fake Texas driver’s license with Cruz’s picture but a fake name and incorrect date of birth, the affidavit said.
After Cruz was placed in the caged portion of Bennett’s patrol car, Bennett searched Cruz’s vehicle and found an empty beer can under the driver’s seat as well as an unopened Mike’s hard liquor in the back seat, the affidavit said.
At the Park County Law Enforcement Center, Cruz consented to a breathalyzer test, which showed his blood alcohol concentration at .083%. A second breathalyzer test showed his BAC was at .085%, the affidavit said.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on May 1, Cruz was given a $5,000 personal recognizance/signature bond, allowing him to sign the bond document and be released from the Park County Detention Center.
He was further ordered to reside at his mother’s home and to obey a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, the bond conditions document said.
He faces a jury trial in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.