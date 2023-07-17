By BUZZY HASSRICK
For the Enterprise
Components for the Cody temple proposed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been confirmed by local LDS leaders to be stacked behind the Y-Tex building on Big Horn Avenue.
The modules appeared at least a month before the LDS submitted its site plan application to locate the temple off Skyline Drive in May, said Terry Skinner, a member of the Protect Our Cody Neighborhoods group that opposes the temple’s proposed site.
Several issues related to the Cody temple — including a special exemption application related to the building’s height, a conditional use permit and a commercial site plan — were on the agenda of the city’s July 11 Planning and Zoning Board meeting, but the applicant requested a postponement, board chair Carson Rowley said.
Rowley anticipates the issues will be discussed at the board’s July 25 meeting.
In the meantime, due to the controversy that’s developed over the proposed location, Cody Mayor Matt Hall last week convened a meeting with representatives of Skinner’s group and the LDS project manager “to start a dialogue,” he said.
“It was a good conversation, everyone articulated their positions,” Hall said. “The next step is up to them.”
Hall added that everyone is concerned about “the narrative getting churned” and how the temple discussion “is dividing the community.” He’s hoping to repair it.
“I’m quite concerned about the community and the health of the community,” he said.
Something may come of Hall’s effort, Skinner said July 17, yet he noted that the whole issue should have been addressed sooner.
“We’ll see what happens this week,” Skinner said.
The City Planning and Zoning Board first discussed the temple’s applications in a June 15 meeting, and decisions have been tabled and postponed on several occasions.
(5) comments
Of course they had the disassembled temple here already…they knew that Todd Stowell would get this shoved through the approval process. And, of course the city attorney says there’s no conflict of interest, but we all know that’s a complete lie
Twenty years ago I requested an 80 foot tower for a wind turbine on my rural park county property. The nearest neighbor was 1/4 mile away! After much debate, discussion and comments, the Park County Commissioners restricted my tower height to 60 feet. This reduced the output significantly. No illumination and earth tone brown. Dewey is right, it is not a religious issue. Compatible and complementary to the neighbors, and no higher than ANY other steeple in town. Just Saying! And BTW no dead birds and thousands upon thousands of kilowatt hour carbon free electricity.
It is very important to establish the proper context for the controversy surrounding the Cody LDS temple . It's not about the Mormon religion at all. There is a very small fraction of folks who are in fact biased against the LDS faith and whatever the church does. Those people's opinions and the noise, smoke, and chaff created are rightfully to be ignored.
The ultramajority rest of us Gentiles and Saints alike are discoursing about a few key aspects of the temple. 1) The location being in a quiet rural residential upscale neighborhood of mixed demographics and dissociated beliefs raises issues of traffic, a changed social dynamic, permanently altering the character of its surrounds, 2.) the height of the apex of the temple spire exceeding any other edifice in town by a margin over 50 percent, 3.) the very real aspect of that tall broad tower/steeple/spire/minaret/ziggarut/belfry being alabaster white and planned to be lit up all through the night by rather intense exterior floodlighting as so many exisiting LDS temple clearly portend. Light pollution is built in.
Those are the hard issues of the looming LDS edifice in front of us all , not the religion behind it. Anyone who has paid attention when interacting with Mormons knows what exemplary people they are and their whole love of family and community. Let's agree to not talk about the religion, OK ? It's not on the table.
Having said that , I have to point out another issue that could be described as the white elephant in the room... the actual planning and zoning approval process. For all the hundreds of pages and thousands of words of Cody P&Z policies, rules, regulations , frameworks and most of all precedents, there is next to NOTHING in the Cody development plans that specifically address houses of worship. Not on the tabl;e, either. This LDS temple is not a commercial building of any sort, it is not industrial, it isn't a residence or any sort of accomodation, and barely recognizable as an events center or community activity node. It's a house of worship. Our existing planning and zoning scriptures and the process by which they are prosletyzed and sanctioned are not evident when it comes to houses of worship. The few of those that have been before P & Z over the years have been mitigated as constructed edifices not dissimilar from everything around them. They were approved as built on their physical merits , nearly always without dissensions. Humble steel building chapels or brick and mortar beauties earned the churchy deference they recieved from our P&Z process as put forth. The Golden Rule upheld.
Not this time around. This is different , by several orders of magnitude. The Cody LDS Temple is more qualitative rather than quantified in architectural CAD plans and political subdivision zoning plats. Cody really does not have an actual process for reckoning a bona fide temple.
My bottom line is a firmament that chastizes the fallacy of the LDS Church leaders believing their longheld desire to erect a temple would be a mere formality at City Hall ; that the approval building permit would be rubber stamped. Why else would they have shipped in the modular building components for the temple months ahead of construction ? They took it all for granted.
It is a good thing that Cody temple comes in the form of a giant LDS Legos kit. It can be set up about anywhere. The Church has to face the reality they might oughta consider a different location elsewhere in the Big Horn Basin it is intended to serve. Remember, this isn't about the religion . At the end of the day it's about a narrow 9-11 percent coterie of our Cody population getting a magnanimous temple over the objections of the 89-91 percent who don't want to see it there or live with it afterwards. Respect is a 2-way street. Do we have the collective wisdom to weigh and measure it and parse it out fairly. Where are our better Angels ?
Hmmm, this whole thing is reminiscent of the USSR sneaking Nuke Missiles into Cuba circa. 1062. The LDS was preaching, but not practicing transparency
They never have and they never will. Look at how 60 Minutes exposed the fact that they were hiding financials for their own members. Because they knew if members knew they were sitting on that much cash, they probably wouldn't want to keep paying. Hence the class action lawsuit that just started.
