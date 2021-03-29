Sullie-Ann Keuntjes is tired. Constantly. Some of that is a function of being a college student studying music education, with an intense schedule of rehearsals and individual practice. Some of that stems from being a Resident Assistant, a student residence hall supervisor. But a lot of it just comes from being in the midst of a pandemic and everything that comes with that.
Students like Keuntjes aren’t living in a bubble. They see what’s going on in the world, perhaps even more now thanks to being locked onto a computer screen most of the day because of COVID. They aren’t oblivious to things like the protests and riots that rocked the country, the unrest around the election, when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. She doesn’t want to talk politics and said it all can feel overwhelming.
“There’s so much more to COVID than just the sickness and just being stuck,” she said. “There’s so much stuff that just layers on top. You feel the weight of it and it’s crushing. But there’s really not anything you can do to get it off of you because it’s not your fault.”
Then there’s the simple stress of being a college student and an RA. Her routine looks something like this: she wakes up at 8:25 or 9, depending on the day, rolls out of bed and logs into a Zoom session for one of her classes. She’ll have classes throughout the morning with a few small breaks in between and mans the desk as an RA a few days a week. She used to have time to grab dinner, but that’s become harder some days since COVID shut down meal swaps. On the nights she works, she wraps up her shifts around 1 a.m.
When she’s working, her job has involved a lot more cleaning because of the virus and simple enforcement of the college’s coronavirus policies around congregating and wearing masks, policies no one wants to follow. RAs used to be, in part, responsible for finding fun ways to bring residents together. Now those programs, and the general socialization that many traditional students used to enjoy, aren’t happening.
“It’s a very sleepy vibe,” the 19-year-old Worland native said. “Even in the dining hall, it feels empty. There’s just so much space and not enough people to fill it anymore… I sit at the desk for hours when I work. Last year, we used to have so many people out. We’d have people playing pool constantly, we had people watching football games down in the lobby… It’s so sleepy. No one is wanting to be there. It’s not as energetic as it was last year.”
The sleepy vibe is pervasive. Keuntjes said it has trickled over into her classes. She has no attention span for homework or class. She doesn’t feel like she has much to look forward to. She isn’t sad or down all the time, but school, work and just finding time relax have been hard. She feels like she does a lot of work and also isn’t doing much of anything. Even sleeping has been a challenge.
She started therapy sessions at the school that have helped her deal with mental stresses, and her friends have started a group chat for memes. They’re also working on a way to turn positive mental health behaviors into a game through an app that would give points for things like drinking water and getting in three meals a day.
All of the stresses have even caused her to worry she’s losing her passion for one of the few aspects of her life that has kept her together. She’s due to graduate in a few short weeks, but wanting to keep going has been a challenge. She was planning to finish her bachelor’s degree in music education at Black Hills State in South Dakota, but now doesn’t know for sure what her next steps are.
“Seeing what everything has evolved to, I kind of don’t want to do college right now,” she said. “I think I’m going to take an off-year and just work. Hopefully, they’ll sort everything out so by the time I get back into college I’ll actually feel like it’s worth it and enjoy it again. I don’t want to keep pushing myself to do something if I’m not happy with it anymore.”
