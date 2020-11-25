The COVID-19 picture remains concerning for county health officials although some trends have started to improve.
Six Park County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, as the rate of positive tests continues to climb, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin reported Tuesday.
Wednesday Gov. Mark Gordon announced he had tested positive but was showing only minor symptoms.
The number of people recovering from the virus has also climbed recently and the number hospitalized in the county is half what it was in late October. Six county residents who had the virus have died.
While the number of active cases in Cody has fallen to 52, there are now 56 cases in Powell, more than doubling in the last week.
Cody’s wastewater testing remains high, with 6.1% of city sewage users shedding the virus. The rate in Powell has risen to 3.5%.
Nearly a fifth of county residents are testing positive.
The county has had an average positive test rate of 3.5% since the beginning of the pandemic – it’s currently 18.3%. That’s 4% higher than the state average of 14.2%.
“This increase indicates both a significant increase in cases and inadequate testing for the number of cases,” Billin said.
