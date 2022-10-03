After years of increased demand and reduced supply, the rental market in Cody may be returning to some semblance of normalcy.
However, as the numbers of available rentals increase, rent is increasing as well. And some high-demand rentals — such as those that allow pets — are still hard to find, local property managers said.
As of Sept. 22, American West Realty — the largest property management company in Cody — was advertising 15 units out of a total inventory of 380, owner and responsible broker Nathan Gesner said. After years of having just a few properties on the market at the same time, this new development is reassuring, he said.
“This is what I would consider a ‘normal’ inventory for us, although it was definitely not what we were seeing in 2020, 2021 or even the first half of this year, which I would consider to be ‘abnormal’ years,” Gesner said. “The market seems to be returning to the way things were before the pandemic.”
Gesner said he considers the last few years as abnormal for a variety of reasons. The demand for rentals increased as many people moved into Cody from outside the community. At the same time, the supply of rentals decreased as many property owners took advantage of high sales prices and sold the properties they had been using for rentals.
“In early 2020, we had 420 rentals in our inventory and as properties were sold, we dropped to as low as 325,” he said. “Now, we’re back to 380, which means potential renters have more options to choose from again.”
While Gesner has been seeing an increase in rental availability, smaller property managers like Kathi Charles haven’t seen as much of a change. She manages 25 properties, and has only one that will become available in early October.
“I don’t expect that rental will take us long to fill,” Charles said. “The demand is there, and the openings are still few and far between.”
Gesner said that, as usual, the highest demand is for single-family and pet-friendly homes in the range of $1,000 to $1,200 a month. American West still has a waiting list for these properties, despite the availability of rentals at other prices.
Charles agreed pet-friendly properties were in the highest demand due to their low availability. Of her 25 properties, only six are pet-friendly, she said, and many property owners consider pet-friendly properties a major financial risk.
“It’s hard, because I love cats and I love dogs,” she said. “But there is a big expense if something goes wrong with an animal, and the flooring is destroyed, for example. The security deposit does not even begin to cover those kinds of damages.”
While increased rental availability may be pointing to a more renter-friendly market, there are other less positive changes as well, Gesner and Charles said. Increased costs for landlords —from property taxes and insurance to utility costs — have translated to an increase in rent.
“Taxes have gone up, and insurance has gone up really high on rental properties,” Charles said. “Electricity is going up another 4 percent, and natural gas has increased too. If it’s a property outside of town, there is an increase in the cost of propane that needs to be considered. As property managers, we are really being hit from all directions with increased costs.
“People see their increased rent and just think it’s greed, but there are so many different factors that go into those decisions.”
But Gesner remains optimistic rental prices will decrease again eventually as supply increases and more long-term rentals return to the market.
“As more inventory comes on the market, we will see those rent prices come down more,” he said. “I think we’re starting to see the return of a more renter-friendly market, and I’m hopeful that trend will continue in the next few months.”
(1) comment
As a matter of fact , it is GREED. But would dare admit that publically ?
That , and one other elephant in the room this article fails to mention at all. Check out the listings around Cody and surrounds for short term/vacation rentals. The AirBnB's and VRBO's and such have taken over 300 long term ' classic' rental units off the Cody market. Cody has always overpriced its rentals and real estate compared to surrounding towns, but the shoprt term rentals took that to a whole next level . The Greed.
The owners, landlords, property managers were easily seduced by the potential for making more money in a week as a VRBO than they reviously got in a month... example $ 200/ night for a week's stay vs. $ 1000 month for longer term tenants. All the little alley cottages, bungalows , smaller houses, add-ons that were the staple of the Cody rental offerings since the 1960's have been upscaled , the occupancy not replaced. Cody also seemed to disinfranchise quite a few trailer parks along the way.
It's tough to be a low income or starter family starter family renter . Cody property moguls pulled the doormat out from under them . There's a lot of denial about all this here. The article doesn't even come close to showing the broader picture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.