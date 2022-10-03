After years of increased demand and reduced supply, the rental market in Cody may be returning to some semblance of normalcy.

Dewey Vanderhoff
As a matter of fact , it is GREED. But would dare admit that publically ?

That , and one other elephant in the room this article fails to mention at all. Check out the listings around Cody and surrounds for short term/vacation rentals. The AirBnB's and VRBO's and such have taken over 300 long term ' classic' rental units off the Cody market. Cody has always overpriced its rentals and real estate compared to surrounding towns, but the shoprt term rentals took that to a whole next level . The Greed.

The owners, landlords, property managers were easily seduced by the potential for making more money in a week as a VRBO than they reviously got in a month... example $ 200/ night for a week's stay vs. $ 1000 month for longer term tenants. All the little alley cottages, bungalows , smaller houses, add-ons that were the staple of the Cody rental offerings since the 1960's have been upscaled , the occupancy not replaced. Cody also seemed to disinfranchise quite a few trailer parks along the way.

It's tough to be a low income or starter family starter family renter . Cody property moguls pulled the doormat out from under them . There's a lot of denial about all this here. The article doesn't even come close to showing the broader picture.

