CASPER (WNE) – The number of Wyoming residents seeking COVID-19 vaccines has again plateaued. In the last two weeks, just under 4,600 people sought a first dose, and 576 sought the one-dose Janssen shot.
Those numbers are roughly the same as they were in the previous two-week period.
The shift is a turn from August, when nearly double that number of people were seeking initial vaccine doses in Wyoming.
The plateau persists despite a new advertisement campaign from the Wyoming Department of Health, and pleadings from local health officials including Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell, who has stressed the strain the illness among the unvaccinated has put on Wyoming hospitals.
The Wyoming Department of Health earlier this month launched a new public information campaign with a focus on real stories from residents who regretted not getting their shots earlier.
“We almost lost a really strong guy, he’s retired law enforcement. He was on a ventilator with a feeding tube,” a man in physician’s attire and a mask tells the camera in one of the advertisements. “He now believes and wishes he could tell everyone ‘take the vaccine.’”
The advertisements feature the tagline, “Catch COVID-19, and the virus may decide for you.” They focus on “real Wyoming stories,” a slogan imprinted at the bottom of each video.
In addition to the videos, the new campaign uses radio, news- paper, television and social media to spread the word.
