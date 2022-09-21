After losing a race for the West Park Hospital District board in 2020, Dr. Frank Middleton is giving the board another go.
Middleton, who received 43% of the vote in a 2020 race against current trustee Glenn Nielson, said he is excited to serve a community and institution he loves greatly.
“My commitment to Park County residents is not to bring pre-formed opinions but rather to bring fresh eyes and ears to the board in its deliberations (and) to bring my broad experience to bear, with a personal mission of assuring that everyone in the county has the best shot at the best care,” he said.
Middleton is originally from South Carolina, but has lived in Cody since 2019 and has become actively involved in the community, joining the board of the Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center and the vestry of Christ Episcopal Church. His wife Catherine is a member of the hospital’s foundation board.
Middleton brings a lifetime of health-care experience to the board. Middleton is board certified in both internal medicine, which he practiced for 17 years, and infectious diseases. During his medical career, he practiced internal medicine and consulted on infectious diseases cases. He also taught at a major medical school and was appointed epidemiologist – an infection control officer – at a 350-bed acute care hospital. Later, he accepted a leadership role in a health plan, and worked with his wife to develop a special program to improve the quality, and lower the cost, of health care for the needy.
Middleton also served in the U.S. Navy on active duty in Vietnam, caring for wounded and ill marines. He earned a Medal of Meritorious Service for his work.
“I’ve been ‘around the block’ in health-care delivery,” Middleton said. “This lifetime of experience is what I hope to bring to leadership at our community hospital. Recruiting, financial cost management, establishing new services – these are but a few of the areas where I feel I can make a meaningful contribution.”
Middleton said he does not come to the board with any particular priorities or focuses, but rather comes with an open mind and a desire to do what is best for the hospital and the community.
“I hope my record and experiences are now more widely known and that I can be given the opportunity to serve,” Middleton said.
Middleton is one of seven candidates who has filed for four open seats on the hospital district board. The candidates include three incumbents: vice chair Howard Thompson, secretary Peggy Rohrbach and treasurer Jen Talich. Others filing for the first time include John Louis Ramirez, Peter Sidor and Kelly Simone.
Park County residents can cast their vote for hospital district candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Absentee voting for the general election begins Friday, Sept. 23.
