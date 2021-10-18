Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on Oct. 10.
The bear was captured while attempting to mitigate conflicts associated with livestock feed on private lands west of Meeteetse. Because the bear was not the individual responsible for the conflicts, the decision was made to relocate the bear to the Carter Mountain area approximately 18 miles southwest of Cody.
Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.
