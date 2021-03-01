Billings Clinic announced the expansion of orthopedic services and outpatient CT/MRI available in Cody.
On Feb. 1, Billings Clinic finalized the purchase of the Big Horn Medical Center and the Imaging Center on Big Horn Avenue. The purchase consists of a 9,824-square-foot medical office building, an 8,000-square-foot warehouse, and 8 acres of vacant land and the outpatient imaging center business.
The former campus of Big Horn Medical Center will serve as a central location for the expanded orthopedic services. Billings Clinic will continue to offer the low cost, high quality MRI and CT imaging services that have been available through Big Horn Medical’s Imaging Center on the West Strip.
As the region’s largest health system, Billings Clinic has been providing local medical care in Cody since 1997 and has grown into the largest primary care clinic in the community. These expanded orthopedic services help to support longtime community health care partners throughout the region and broaden the range of services available to the Big Horn Basin, keeping people closer to home for their care.
Two physicians and a physician assistant will provide orthopedic care in Cody as well as Powell, including orthopedic surgery. Dr. Emily Harnden and Jimmie Edwards, PAC will see patients starting in February and March. Dr. Steven Fischer will provide clinic and surgical outreach monthly. Billings Clinic is actively recruiting a full-time orthopedic surgeon to practice in the area and expand services even further in northern Wyoming.
“Billings Clinic is excited to offer orthopedic services to patients in the Basin,” said Clint Seger, M.D., Regional Chief Medical Officer. “With our growing partnerships in this region, we will be able to continue our passion of providing specialty services to patients locally, allowing them to stay close to home for the care they need.”
In addition, Powell Valley Healthcare’s scheduled move to Billings Clinic’s shared electronic medical record on Aug. 1 will further enhance coordination of care for patients across Wyoming. North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell also utilizes a shared medical record with Billings Clinic and its affiliate partners, allowing for streamlined access to patient information in northern Wyoming.
In addition to orthopedics, Billings Clinic provides numerous specialty services in Cody through outreach clinics with visiting specialists. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (307) 527-7561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.