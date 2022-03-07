For the second time in three years, the Cody Fire School has been canceled. Park County Fire District No. 2 fire chief Shane Spradlin announced on the Cody Fire School Facebook page that the event had been canceled due to scheduling conflicts with other fire schools.
In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
“We are still accepting donations for our 2023 Cody Fire School and will be working towards making our Cody Fire School education exceptional,” he wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.