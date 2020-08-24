While much of the smoke people have been seeing is from fires outside the state, the hot, dry conditions across Wyoming have put wildlands at high risk.
Those conditions led to a lightning-caused fire being discovered Saturday evening near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park that led to staff making road closures.
The blaze known as the Lone Star Fire burning 3 miles from Old Faithful was estimated at 300 acres that evening and not burning towards Old Faithful.
Staff implemented protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction, and more fire fighting resources have been requested, according to a Park release.
The Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb, including Craig Pass, closed Saturday at 10:30 p.m. due to smoke. As of Sunday evening, the closure had increased from Kepler Cascades to Old Faithful.
Visitors can now only access Old Faithful from the north.
Additional closures include backcountry campsites OA1, OA2 and OA3, and the Lone Star Geyser Trail.
Lightning activity has been heavy throughout the Park this past week and fire danger is extreme.
Thursday the Park raised its fire danger to very high.
There is also a 33,000 acre fire burning in the northern Bighorn Mountains.
With so much smoke already obscuring mountains in the Big Horn Basin, late last week the Shoshone National Forest released a statement confirming there were no fires on the forest.
The National Weather Service in Riverton said smoke, which could continue for awhile, comes from wildfires in California, Nevada, Oregon and Idaho.
Low pressure over the Pacific Ocean and a large high pressure area centered over Arizona is funneling smoke into Wyoming from numerous wildfires burning to the west.
The National Weather Service issued multiple “red flag” warnings for western Wyoming in the past week when elevated fire conditions – hot temperatures, low relative humidity, sustained gusty winds and lightning – are expected. Vegetation has dried very quickly and increases fire’s potential.
Tips to avoid starting
a fire
To avoid starting a fire, campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning.
Charcoal or wood fire campfires that may produce ash or embers are prohibited in the backcountry, including those in established fire rings.
Portable gas stoves and lanterns are permitted in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet.
Smoking is prohibited in the backcountry and on all trails, except immediately adjacent to the provided fire ring in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material.
Smoking is permitted only in:
• An enclosed vehicle.
• A single-family dwelling.
• A developed campground.
• A day-use picnic area.
• Within a 3-foot-diameter area that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
There is no restriction on campfires in designated fire rings in developed campgrounds (Madison, Canyon, Bridge Bay, Grant Village) and day-use picnic areas. All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
BLM has also upgraded its restrictions in some areas of the state and reminds of ways to avoid rangeland fires:
• Check trailer chains.
• Watch for sparks.
• Drown your fire.
• Avoid dry grass when driving.
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report)
