Omicron was first detected in Park County on Jan. 15 and during the week following, cases of COVID-19 continued to increase.
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said in a Facebook post last week he suspected most of the mild cases of the virus were the omicron variant.
As of Friday, there were 187 active lab-confirmed and probable cases of COVID in Park County.
There were three people hospitalized for the virus at Cody Regional Health and another two at Powell Valley Healthcare.
In Park County, 123 residents have died in relation to COVID, the fifth-most deaths of any county in the state.
Testing update
Cody Regional Health is discontinuing the drive-through testing service previously supported with National Guard resources. In a Wednesday news release, the hospital announced the National Guard staff are no longer available and drive-through testing will be discontinued as of Jan. 27. Additional COVID-19 testing resources can be found at the following locations:
• Vault Test – Free to Wyoming Residents. Visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/.
• Federal government free testing resources available at covidtests.gov/.
• Over-the-counter BinaxNOW antigen tests may be available at local pharmacies.
• Walgreens PCR Testing can be accessed online or use the app to schedule an appointment.
• Park County Public Health Department (307) 527-8570.
• Amazon.com also offers test kit options with home delivery.
In order to preserve Personal Protective Equipment, CRH’s Walk-in Clinic team, located within Cathcart Health Center at 424 Yellowstone Ave., are encouraging patients with respiratory-related issues to use their walk-in clinic during the first two hours of opening, Monday-Friday, 8-10 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 9-11 a.m. or call first to determine availability.
Respiratory Clinic symptoms include:
• Fever and/or cough
• Shortness of breath
• Diarrhea and/or nausea-vomiting
• Loss of taste/sense of smell
• Fatigue/exhaustion
• Sore throat
The walk-in clinic will not be offering testing for those without symptoms.
Patients experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms, should go to the closest ER or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.