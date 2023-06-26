The Cody Police Department will again be helping to control traffic and provide a police presence during the Cody Stampede Fourth of July events this year, costing the city $15,216.
The action was requested by the Cody Stampede Board and was approved by the city council during its June 20 meeting, despite council members’ concerns the request wasn’t submitted earlier and suggestions from councilors that the city have more of a financial partnership with the Stampede Board rather than solely donating to the event.
According to the agenda report, the Stampede Board asked that during each night of the Fourth of July events (June 30 through July 4), the Cody Police Department will provide two, two-man teams for “high visibility foot patrols” inside the rodeo complex.
Their presence at the rodeo’s entrances prior to the event will “enhance the sense of security for all visitors, and respond only to issues that rise to a level requiring law enforcement intervention,” the agenda report said.
After the event, CPD will set up traffic control using traffic cones and traffic control signs, the agenda report said.
“The egress traffic plan has been implemented and revised over the years to maximize safety for Rodeo visitors and pass through traffic occurring along Yellowstone Avenue,” the agenda report said.
The traffic plan requires five officers and five marked patrol vehicles. On-duty officers will provide additional traffic control along Yellowstone Avenue, the agenda report said.
The cost for providing the police officers will be $13,416 plus boom-lighting for four days at $1,300 and patrol cars at $500.
City Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage said the budget already incorporated funds for those outlays, except for boom lighting.
Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker told the council the cost of providing officers was based on current salary ranges, and boom lighting was a “necessity for officer safety.”
“This egress [traffic] plan has been in place for many years, and it’s been refined over the years,” he said. “It’s very effective. It’s very efficient, and it works very well with the parking plan that the Stampede Board has in place.”
Council member Andy Quick questioned the reason the council had to approve the request every year.
“We’ve established that the parameters are historical, and we’re going to continue to address it,” he said. “Is there a reason why we have to keep voting on it or is it something that eventually just goes into the budget?”
City Administrative Services Officer Cindy Baker said it has always been brought before the council because “a previous council had some questions on whether this should be something that the city is fully funding or whether there should be a partnership.”
Because “we had not sat down and had a work session where that was that actual conversation,” the request was on the agenda again, she added.
Baker suggested a future work session to hash out “what is going to be city-sponsored, what might be a partnership and what would be the organization’s responsibility for some of those events.”
Council Vice President Emily Swett said she supported having a work session “where we talk about expectations going forward.”
But she noted her frustration that the council was seeing the request two weeks before the event.
“We’re sitting here for the third year, and I feel like every year we’ve had questions, comments, some bordering on concerns,” Swett said. “My personal preference would be to see something that’s more like a partnership rather than a 100% donation of time, energy and money” from the city.
Swett voted to approve the request, saying she supported the event but “would really like to see some planning and forethought about this in years to come.”
Chad Ball of the Stampede Board addressed Swett’s concern saying, “It’s a historical fact to you that we’ve done [the request] for so many years,” but he said he wasn’t aware he had to submit the request again this year.
“I apologize for that,” Ball said, but added “We do this for Cody 100%.”
I thought that is was the police department responsibility to keep us save anyway why should tax payers keep throwing money to what ever the city wants how much have we padde those top city officials pockets.
