After three months of steady construction work in downtown Cody, S&S Builders has finished concrete work along Sheridan from the 10th-14th street intersections.
Subcontractor Big Horn Redi Mix, Cody, has provided concrete and crushed base.
Having finished all Phase 1 concrete removal and replacement, S&S, prime contractor on the state roadway rehabilitation project, has reopened the 14th and Sheridan south-side intersection, the last to undergo concrete replacement.
Other contractors are also wrapping up work.
“There’ll be only a couple more nights with grinding,” said Ed Epperson, S&S superintendent, at the weekly public project meeting outside the Irma on Tuesday.
As sawing and sealing of seams between concrete sections move eastward toward 14th, S&L is following behind installing thermoplastic white striping at crosswalks on Sheridan. The thermoplastic method is also used to put down the white dash lines to mark traffic lanes.
Asphalt patching at 4-5 intersections will start Friday and continue on Monday, Epperson said. It involves cutting out and replacing asphalt for a smoother transition where side streets meet concrete on Sheridan.
Quality Asphalt of Cody is the subcontractor.
The type of work done in the final two weeks requires more changes in stoplight operations through the rapidly changing construction zone.
At times that will mean rolling intersection closures, meaning when one intersection is opened, another is closed.
Others are set to flashing yellow lights.
“The contractors and subcontractors need flexibility to jumping from site to site,” said Phillip Bowman, city public works director, at the Tuesday night Cody City Council meeting.
He asked for patience from the public, saying the distruption will soon go away.
In Week 14 of the 2020 Cody Improvements Project, S&S is on schedule to vacate Cody by June 15 for a two-month break.
General clean-up and final processes to remove bumps or dips in surfaces will continue during the remaining days of Phase 1. This includes cutting back any protruding sealant at ADA ramps so transitions from old sidewalk to new surfaces are seamless and safe for pedestrians.
At the public meeting, Village Shoppe owner Cherie Fisher said the Wyoming Department of Transportation project has gone well.
“I’m impressed,” she said. “It’s gone above and beyond expectations.”
With the reduction of COVID-19 public health restrictions and the responding upswing in tourism, traffic and pedestrian activity have increased along the construction zone.
So far it’s gone pretty well despite more traffic, Epperson said.
The final Phase 1 weekly public project meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday outside the Irma at 12th and Sheridan.
