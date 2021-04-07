With record-high temperatures over the weekend, people across the region were lighting fields on fire, an annual tradition of controlled burns after the long winter.
Last week, a handful lost control, including one on County Road 2EC that burned roughly 50 acres before being put out by 20 Cody firefighters supported by BLM units.
Every year, the National Weather Service office and regional Wyoming Department of Transportation office in Riverton remind residents to take care with controlled burns.
“Frequently, our calm mornings turn breezy to windy during the afternoon,” Tim Troutman of the NWS said. “Having an up-to-date wind speed and direction forecast can help you decide whether or not dropping the match is worth the risk.”
Troutman said federal and state land management agencies routinely obtain weather forecasts from the NWS, and citizens should do the same. The Riverton NWS office can be contacted 24 hours a day by phone at (800) 211-1448.
Area-specific forecasts are also available online at weather.gov/riverton. Highway conditions and remote weather information are available at wyoroad.info.
Citizens conducting a field burn are not only responsible for what happens on their own property, they may also be held criminally and civilly liable for damage to federal and state property.
This includes, but is not limited to, right-of-way fencing, WYDOT District Engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin said.
“From WYDOT’s perspective, the safety of the traveling public, workers and volunteers in the rights-of-way is first and foremost in decisions made regarding activity on or along the state highway system,” he said. “The situation of burning highway rights-of-way generates safety concerns for the traveling public by the potential of limited visibility caused by low-hanging smoke and damage to fences, signs, sign posts, guardrail and permitted utilities. Damage to any of these items may increase the potential for a crash or otherwise jeopardize the safety of the highway user.”
Landowners, conservation districts and others who plan to conduct prescribed burning activities should inform local government officials, including county sheriffs’ offices, of burn plans.
For more information about current and forecast weather conditions, visit the NWS Riverton website at weather.gov/riverton, go to wyoroad.info for road conditions and remote weather information.
