One of Gary Asproth’s displays at this weekend’s Winchester Arms Collectors Association Gun Show — the one commemorating Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s infamous “last stand” at the Battle of the Little Big Horn— is going to be called “The Day The Luck Ran Out.”
But for Asproth, a gun dealer and historic gun collector from Minnesota, that day has not come.
“Gun collecting is all about being at the right place at the right time, and I’ve been luckier than most,” he said. “Hopefully, I can keep it up for a while.”
In his years of collecting, Asproth has accumulated a large number of firearms belonging to influential figures of the West, including President Theodore Roosevelt and William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
Both Roosevelt’s and Cody’s guns, and several others, will be on display at this weekend’s show. Just don’t expect Asproth to sell them to you.
“I’ve always been in the gun collection business, not the gun selling business,” he said. “I’ve been offered very large amounts in the past and turned them down. For me, these guns are priceless. If they could talk, they would have quite a story to tell.”
Asproth has owned Cody’s 1873 Winchester 38-40 for 30 years now, but it took him decades to fully understand what he had in his possession. Eventually, a gun collector from Kansas City told him the rifle hailed from the 101 Ranch.
The Miller Brothers 101 Ranch in Oklahoma began performing Wild West shows in 1905, and in 1916 gave an aging Cody his final performing stage, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society’s website. Cody died just a year after joining the show.
In addition to being a confirmed piece of the 101 Ranch collection, the rifle fits the profile of many of Cody’s guns: a straight-stock 1873 Winchester, with a bison engraved on it, Asproth said.
“I have a picture of him from this time period holding what could be this Winchester,” he said. “It looks identical.”
Asproth said that, when he first started to understand the historical significance of the rifle, he was taken aback.
“I nearly fainted,” he said. “I was definitely in shock. But it was the best feeling in the world.”
Cody’s gun will be displayed side-by-side with a gun belonging to Roosevelt. His 1876 45-60 is, like Cody’s gun, embellished with engraved animals, including a bison, an elk, a bighorn sheep and a bear.
Asproth purchased the gun at an auction of items belonging to a man named Mickey Kane. Asproth would later learn that Kane was the son of Katheryn Kane, who worked on Roosevelt’s ranch in Medora, N.D.
“Teddy was the type of guy that, if he liked you a lot, he’d buy you a Winchester,” Asproth said.
According to delivery documents owned by Asproth, the gun was delivered to Roosevelt in Medora on June 19, 1884 — roughly 10 days after he returned to his Medora ranch, following the passing of his mother and his wife.
The gun has identical engravings to one on display in Medora’s Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Asproth said, and also has a serial number that indicates it was made the same day as another gun belonging to the President.
Asproth said he’s always excited to show off his treasures and share a little history when someone walks past his displays. Even after all these years, he can’t believe his good fortune and wants to share it with others.
“It’s really kind of fun to bring Buffalo Bill’s gun back to Cody,” Asproth said. “It feels like a full-circle thing, and I hope people take the time to take a look at it.”
The Winchester Arms Collectors Association Gun Show will be held at Riley Arena from Friday through Sunday. General admission is $8 with a three-day pass costing $20.
