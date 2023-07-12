07122023-Asproth-courtesy1.jpg

An 1873 Winchester, believed to have belonged to William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody is returning to Cody this week as a display in the Winchester Arms Collectors Association Gun Show.

 Courtesy photo

One of Gary Asproth’s displays at this weekend’s Winchester Arms Collectors Association Gun Show — the one commemorating Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s infamous “last stand” at the Battle of the Little Big Horn— is going to be called “The Day The Luck Ran Out.”

