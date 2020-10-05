Cody Regional Health is requiring that anyone who has non-severe symptoms of the coronavirus or other lung-related illness like the flu and who wants to use the walk-in clinic only come from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The change began Monday.
The hours of the walk-in clinic have not changed, said CRH spokesperson Ashley Trudo. The only change is an increase in the number of providers during that four-hour period.
CRH said via release that the hospital will double provider coverage during that time to “help facilitate the best and most timely care possible.”
During those hours, providers will don extra equipment to protect themselves.
“When you’re gowning up for 12 hours a day, that’s a lot,” Trudo said. “We’re trying to keep it to those time frames so we don’t burn out our team.”
Trudo said that the hospital is doing this to ensure it has the manpower to deal with any kind of crisis that may crop up.
“We’re going to make sure we have enough team members there just in case it is COVID,” she said.
The hospital is also asking those who are concerned they may have contracted COVID-19 to take advantage of the drive-thru testing available in the Monument Parking Lot on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-11 a.m. or until tests run out.
How about instead of "requiring" that patients with respiratory symptoms only be seen at the walk in between certain hours you strongly suggest it? Because essentially you are telling people that if at 8am or 4pm they begin to develop worse respiratory symptoms they automatically have to go to the Emergency Room which means more money for a broke Cody Regional Hospital. Might as well drive to Billings where you can be seen at walk ins for any issue at any time when they are open. They will likely decide to transport you to Billings anyways so save yourself a few thousand bucks and drive yourself!
