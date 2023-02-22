02202023-Newsome-MS1.jpg
Buy Now

Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, participates in discussion at the 67th Legislature in the House Chambers January 12, 2023 in Cheyenne. Photo by Michael Smith

 Michael S Smith

The first bill from a Park County legislator to successfully pass both the House and Senate this session will allocate millions of dollars to a pension plan for over 2,300 volunteer firefighters, emergency medical technicians and search and rescue team members across the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.