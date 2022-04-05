Buffalo – Gov. Mark Gordon is ready for four more years in Cheyenne.
On Monday he announced that he will run for a second term as governor of Wyoming.
In front of family and friends in Buffalo, the governor said he and First Lady Jennie Gordon are all in for another term. He asked the group for support and reflected on the past three years and his hopes for the future.
“We’ve cut taxes, passed a budget that is $400 million less than 2020, reduced the size of state government to its smallest level in 10 years and strengthened our right to bear arms by enacting the Second Amendment Protection Act. But there is more work to do,” he said. “Wyoming and the world have been through a tough stretch these past two years, but we focused on saving both lives and livelihoods.
“We adjusted our budget and resisted pressure to enact ‘shelter in place’ orders, which resulted in Wyoming logging more in-person school days than any state in the nation.”
Gordon said improving Wyoming’s education system by encouraging more parent involvement, recommitting to the Trump goal of American energy independence and streamlining federal and state regulations on businesses are all key to Wyoming’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.