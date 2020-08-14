The road between between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction is temporarily closed due to a major water main break in Mammoth Hot Springs.
Due to this development, there is no access between the north and south parts of the Park.
Visitors must detour outside of the park for access between the North/Northeast and South/West/East entrances.
The water main break is located under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp. This water main provides all potable water to the Mammoth Hot Springs area.
Currently, crews are removing asphalt from the road to locate the break and it is unknown how long the temporary road closure will be in place.
Visitors to Mammoth Hot Springs can still access the Terraces via the North and Northeast entrances only.
For up-to-date information visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.