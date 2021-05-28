JACKSON (WNE) – Foster Friess, a part-time Jackson resident, legendary investor, philanthropist and political insider, died Thursday at his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 81.
The announcement came from Foster’s Outriders, the charity organization through which Friess donated tens of millions of dollars in Jackson and around the world.
A Friess family statement said they were “thankful to the many people who have shared their prayers during his illness” and that “we know many of you mourn with us.”
No cause was given, but the Jackson Hole News&Guide reported in January that Friess was fighting a bone marrow cancer called myelodysplasia.
The announcement of Friess’ death via his organization Foster’s Outriders said he had given away more than $500 million during his lifetime.
In January, Friess gave $40 million to a list of 400 people he knew. He let each of them decide how to direct $100,000. At least 35 of the recipients were in the Jackson area, and many others were around Wyoming.
Friess was also active in conservative Republican politics, not only as a source of donations but as a candidate. He lost the 2018 Wyoming gubernatorial primary to eventual Gov. Mark Gordon by a margin of about 8,000 votes. Park County voters favored Friess in that race.
Friess was also an early hopeful in the 2020 primary campaign for Wyoming U.S. senator that was eventually won by Cynthia Lummis.
